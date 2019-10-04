SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan got a late touchdown to tie the game with Denison-Schleswig at 7-7. The Crusaders forced overtime and then a second overtime but couldn't get a score in the second extra period as the Monarchs won 20-14 on Friday.
Bishop Heelan falls to 1-5 on the season and is guaranteed its first losing season since 1986. The Monarchs improved to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in district play.
Denison-Schleswig had a 7-0 lead going into the fourth quarter when Heelan tied the game.
In overtime, Wyatt Kaub had a seven-yard game on the first play for the Monarchs and then scored on the next play for a 14-7 lead.
Heelan was able to tied the game after converting fourth-and-goal at the 8-yard line.
The Monarchs then got an interception in the second overtime and then Terrance Weah scored on an option play for the 20-14 win.