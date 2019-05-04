DENISON, Iowa -- The No. 14 ranked Denison-Schleswig boys rolled to a 10-0 win over Missouri Valley on Friday.
The Monarchs improved to 8-3 overall.
Two-and-half minutes into the game, the Monarchs went up 1-0 on Cesar Rodriguez's sixth goal of the season Osvaldo Reyes-Cabrera had the assist. Two minutes later, Rodriguez scored his second goal of the match and Kevin Corona had the assist.
Ramon Garcia scored his first goal of the season in the ninth minute. Reyes Cabrera assisted.
In the 15th minute, Gustavo Perez scored his first goal of the season and Ezekiel Estrada had his first assist of the year. Six minutes later, Perez scored again and was assisted by Jack Vazquez.
With 9:16 left in the half, Efren Magan scored on a penalty kick, his first goal of the season.
Corona scored his second goal of the season with 1:30 left before halftime and Israel Zamago had his first assist of the season.
In the second half, Eli Rangel scored his ninth goal of the season to go up 8-0. Wyatt Auen had the assist.
Perez finished the game with a hat trick after scoring 6:30 into the second half. Ferny Garcia had his first assist of the season.
Estrada finished off the scoring with his first goal of the season with 27:54 left in the game. Oscar Morales-Garcia had his first assist oft he season.
Efren Magana had two assists for the Monarchs, who had 21 shots on goal.