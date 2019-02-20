DENISON, Iowa -- To get to the Class 4A state tournament, Denison-Schleswig had to beat the only team that's defeated the Monarchs in 2019.
Twelve days ago, Denison-Schleswig hosted Glenwood and the Rams snapped the Monarchs 16-game winning streak.
The Monarchs avenged the loss on Wednesday, gaining control of the game at the half and holding off Glenwood for a 73-63 win as Denison-Schleswig advances to the Class 4A girls state tournament at the No. 7 seed.
The Monarchs will play North Scott on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.
The Monarchs went into the second quarter with a 19-14 lead and started to slowly pull away. Denison-Schleswig went into the second half with a 31-21 lead.
By the end of the third quarter, the Monarchs stretched the lead to 50-34 when Glenwood started to come back.
With about three minutes to go, Glenwood cut Denison-Schlewig's lead to eight points and got within six points. But the Morachs held off Glenwood for the state tournament berth with the 10-point win.
Denison-Schleswig goes to the tournament with a 20-2 record.