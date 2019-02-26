Try 1 month for 99¢
North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig state basketball

Denison-Schleswig's Sarah Heilesen puts up a shot during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday in Des Moines, Iowa.

 Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The 2017 Class 4A state champions put Denison-Schleswig in an early hole and the Monarchs never recovered here Tuesday.

Second-ranked North Scott scored the game’s first 13 points and went on to hand the No. 8 Monarchs a 56-37 setback in an Iowa Girls State Basketball quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena.

Forced to play catchup, Denison-Schleswig tried its hardest but found the going difficult. The Monarchs came within single digits only once, trailing 15-4 after one quarter and 28-16 at halftime.

North Scott (20-3) advanced to a semifinal against either Grinnell or Sioux City Bishop Heelan at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

The Lancers, who still have three starters from the state title team from two seasons ago, nailed three 3-point shots in the first six minutes of the game.

“We had some mishaps defensively in the first quarter and they made us pay from the outside,” Denison-Schleswig Coach Adam Mich said. “Early on I think nerves played a little bit into it, then I thought the girls kind of settled down and played a better second and third quarter. Then in the fourth we had try something defensively to extend the 1-3-1 and they made us pay and stopped our chance of coming back.”

Grace Bofelli, a 6-2 junior, scored 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for North Scott. Chloe Engelkes also tallied 13 points and Samantha Scott 11.

“It helped to have three girls who have played here before, even in the locker room I felt they were fairly loose,” North Scott Coach T.J. Case said. “They knew what the game plan was and executed it to a T. We understand and respect what they can do. They’re big and have a nice point guard so we knew they were going to make a run at some point in time so we were just going to try and keep the foot on the gas.”

Denison-Schleswig finally got on the board at the 2:15 mark on a bucket by Paige Andersen.

North Scott’s second-quarter lead grew to 15 points before Alex Mohr sank a couple of 3-pointers in the final three minutes of the half.

Buckets by Sarah Heilesen and Paige Andersen to start the third quarter pulled Denison-Schleswig within 28-19. North Scott, though, rattled off the next 12 points before the Monarchs scored the final seven of the third quarter.

It was 40-26 after three quarters and the Lancers put the finishing touches on their win by outscoring Denison-Schleswig 16-11 in the fourth quarter.

Senior point guard Alex Mohr, a fourth-year starter, finished with nine points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Monarchs.

“I’m just proud of our effort and how far we got this year,” Mohr said. “We lost a couple seniors from last year but we were confident in each other and knew we had a big lineup, so we were confident.”

Denison-Schleswig, which finished the season 20-3, shot just 36.4 percent from the field, while North Scott had eight 3-pointers in 17 attempts.

“This group had a lot of good things happen this season, we can’t let this one game define our season” Mich said. “They set a school record for consecutive wins, went undefeated to win a Hawkeye Ten Conference title and got back to the state tournament for the first time since 2005.

“Tonight was not the outcome that we wanted, but we have a lot to be proud of.”

After going 2-1 in their first three games, the Monarchs won 16 in a row before a 73-68 loss to Glenwood. They avenged that setback in a regional final, earning the school’s first state tournament berth in 14 seasons.

