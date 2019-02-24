DENISON, Iowa – Denison-Schleswig had to avenge a late-season loss to reach the Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament for the first time in 14 seasons.
The Monarchs turned the tables on Hawkeye Ten Conference rival Glenwood 73-63 in a Class 4A regional final after falling to the same team 73-68 in the regular season finale.
“We had a 10-point lead with about three-and-a-half minutes left and just kind of succumbed to their pressure,” said Denison-Schleswig Coach Adam Mich about the loss to Glenwood. “In the regional game it was kind of the same thing, we were up 16 and all of a sudden it’s down to six. But last time we couldn’t hit a free throw to save our life and this time my senior point guard was 8 of 10 from the line in the fourth quarter.”
That would be Alex Mohr, a fourth-year starter for Mich, who finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. Mohr had played in two previous regional finals but came out on the losing side.
“Alex doesn’t really come off the floor for us,” Mich said. “Her scoring is down from past years but her assists are way up and she’s really a pass-first point guard at heart anyway. This is probably the most scorers she’s had around her in her four years as a starter.”
Eighth-ranked Denison-Schleswig (20-2) is the No. 7 seed and will meet second-ranked and No. 2 seed North Scott (19-3) in a state quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.
Mohr averages an even 10.0 points per game but is tied for second in the state in Class 4A with 115 assists. Four of five starters average double figures for the Monarchs, who had a 16-game win streak snapped with the late-season loss to Glenwood.
Paige Andersen, one of two sophomore starters, paces Denison-Schleswig with 13.4 points per game. Senior Sarah Heilesen, an outstanding softball pitcher (Mohr is an all-state catcher), is right behind at 13.0 while 6-foot sophomore Hannah Neemann scores 12.3 a game. The sophomores pull down 7.4 and 7.3 rebounds per contest, respectively.
“It seems like night in and night out, it’s just whoever is going,” Mich said. “Hannah sat the majority of the first half against Glenwood because she picked up two quick fouls and had a big third quarter (3-for-3 on 3-pointers). There are nights where Sarah has led us and Paige really came on this year. Even Vanessa Gunderson, who comes off the bench, has had a couple games where she’s led us in double figures. We really have five different kids who have led us in scoring at different times.”
Neemann scored 18 of her team-high 23 points in the second half against Glenwood.
Mich had an inkling over the summer that this team may be special, but when he saw the improvement of his two sophomores, his confidence grew.
“Alex has been starting for four years and Sarah, Reagan Andersen and Vanessa have been playing since their sophomore years and this was their third straight regional final,” Mich said. “Hannah moved into town halfway through her freshman year and suited varsity but didn’t get a ton of minutes and Paige came off the bench and played. Those two took huge leaps this summer and a lot of that is a credit to our strength coach. Everything for us is pretty much what we do in the summer. We kind of saw the writing on the wall of what could be but we just told the kids at the beginning of the season that we had to mentally get a little tougher.”
The Monarchs’ other loss was to Carroll (54-53) in the third game of the season. Included in their 16-game win streak were victories over a couple of ranked teams.
North Scott won the 4A state championship two seasons ago and three starters are still around from that team. Grace Bofelli, a 6-2 junior, averages a double-double with 17.6 points and 11.1 rebounds while Rylie Rucker was an all-tournament selection in 2017.