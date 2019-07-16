DENISON, Iowa -- Sarah Heilesen wasn’t going to let a sprained ankle deter her from playing in the most important game of her career on Tuesday.
Heilesen, a Denison-Schleswig High School senior, held Bishop Heelan to one hit in a 3-0 win for the Monarchs in the Class 4A-Region 8 championship game.
With the win, Denison-Schleswig advances to state next week in Fort Dodge.
Heilesen also drove in the game’s first run in the fifth inning on an RBI single to left field that scored her senior battery mate, Alex Mohr. She jumped on the first pitch from Heelan senior Riley Plantenberg, and Mohr scored from third base with no contest.
Heilesen and Mohr were the lone two Monarchs to have multiple base hits in the regional final win. Mohr tacked on the third run with an RBI single in the sixth inning.
Heilesen injured her left ankle Saturday night in the Monarchs’ win Sergeant-Bluff Luton. She didn’t touch a softball over the weekend or Monday, but the Monarchs senior was confident she could get the job done.
“I was just praying to God,” Heilesen said. “I was just hoping that God was going to get it done, and He told me that we were going to finish well.”
The Monarchs senior admitted that she couldn’t get enough momentum off her rise ball since she couldn’t push hard off her left foot.
She relied on the drop-curve pitch more often.
Heilesen couldn’t really relax until the final out, because even though Heelan junior Kjana Fjeldheim had the lone hit, Heilesen gave the Crusaders chances to score with five walks and three hit batters.
Heelan had the bases loaded in the seventh inning with a lead-off walk by Mariah Augustine, Fjeldheim’s hit, which came with no outs.
Heilesen got Kyla Michalak to fly out, then forced Liz Meyer to hit a soft comebacker right to her. Plantenberg then forced a two-out walk, but the 21st out was via strikeout, as Heilesen got Ellie Gengler.
“It was very nervewracking,” Heilesen said. “I just walked to the top of the circle, and I told myself that I could do it. I took a deep breath before each pitch, and it turned out. It was a great (final) out.”
The Crusaders left 10 runners on base during the game, including seven in the first three frames combined. Heelan had the bases loaded in the third inning, too, with two hit batsmen and a walk.
Heelan was 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
“I told the girls to use it as motivation,” Crusaders coach Stacia Barker said. “We didn’t just lay an egg. We really fought, but we have to execute better. We can’t win games when we leave runners on base.”
Plantenberg got out of a couple jams before the Monarchs scored both their fifth-inning runs.
In the first inning, the Monarchs thought they were going to score early, but right-fielder Kenley Meis instinctively fielded a fast two-out ground ball and threw it to Michalak at first base.
The Crusaders ran off the field with relief as the Monarchs fans thought Mohr scored on a hit.
Heilesen was left stranded on third base in the third inning, as Plantenberg escaped that threat with a groundout and a strikeout.
Plantenberg ended her Crusaders career with a four-strikeout game and two earned runs.
THIRD TIME’S THE CHARM: After the Monarchs received their state-qualifying banner, Mohr and a couple other seniors waited to douse coach Kevin Dau with a Gatorade bath.
It’s been a long time coming for the Monarchs, who lost two consecutive regional finals entering Tuesday’s home tilt.
Much like the basketball season where the Monarchs lost two regional finals in a row, the third time is the charm.
“It’s great to see that the work is paying off,” Mohr said. “It’s amazing to finish my senior career like this with my teammates. We had so much confidence going in from the Sergeant Bluff game and it was great.”