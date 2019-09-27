{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Lincoln pulled away in the second quarter to defeat North 63-30 on Friday.

Des Moines Lincoln got the first two touchdowns of the game.

The Stars cut into the lead with 5:01 left in the first quarter when Gavin Hauge hit Cole Pierson for the score.

Des Moines Lincoln answered with a touchdown but Hauge threw another touchdown pass, this one to Dante Hansen as the Stars cut the Railsplitters lead to 21-14.

Lincoln then pulled away with 28 points in the second quarter to go into halftime up 49-14 and went on to win 63-30.

North falls to 1-4 on the season.

