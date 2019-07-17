Le Mars football coach Gabe Tardive drives by the ongoing construction at Le Mars Community Stadium almost daily. Gehlen Catholic football coach Jeremy Jeremy Schindler drives by the remodeled field about two to three times a week.
Both are happy with the progress they've seen and the amount of time the construction crew is putting into the project.
However, because of the wet spring in the area, work on the remodeled Le Mars Community Stadium probably won't be completed by August 1. Crews from L&L Builders were unable to work on certain parts of the stadium because the ground was too wet.
Still, Tardive and Schindler aren't worried. Tardive said the crews are putting in work to get the stadium done right.
"They are out there working like crazy and it looks great," Tardive said. You see more and more things going up. I think they are working and doing everything right. It will be a really nice facility and they will do what they have to do. They had guys out there on the fourth of July and when we drive by after ball games, there are people out there at 8 p.m.
"They are making sure it's done right and we will be excited to play ball when it's time. We will be excited to be on that field."
Schindler and Tardive don't know the exact date of when the stadium will be ready. At one point, Schindler heard the project was about two weeks behind schedule.
But considering how much rain the area got during the spring season, the crews have made great progress despite some delays.
"I think they are moving along. The amount of rain they had, there is nothing you can do about that," Schindler said. "It's going to be an amazing complex once it's all said and done. You drive past there at seven or eight or nine at night and they are still working. I know the crew is pushing to get it done. They are doing things right and trying to catch up any little way they can."
Mother Nature is starting to co-operate with the construction now, allowing for constant work on the stadium.
Both coaches are confident the stadium will be ready for each of the teams' first home games. Le Mars High School is scheduled to play the first game at Le Mars Community Stadium when the Bulldogs host Sioux Center in the season-opener and home-opener on August 30. The Bulldogs are scheduled to have back-to-back home games to start the season and host MOC-Floyd Valley in week two.
Gehlen Catholic's first home game is scheduled for Sept. 13, week three, against Woodbury Central.
But if the stadium, specifically the artificial turf field, isn't ready, Tardive would rather have the field ready to go than just play a game on it before it's complete.
"Our goal is to have a great facility and not just jumping out there if it's not ready," Tardive said. "The administration is doing a great job and things are staying on track. The administration meets with those guys on a regular basis. Our deadline is the first game and we will be excited to play."
Schindler was a college football player and he also wants the field to be ready to be played on than just rushing the project. When he was in college, he could tell which fields had the turf laid right or not, from having bumps on the field or having a hard playing surface.
"You can tell the good ones from the bad ones. Playing on poor turf surface is not fun," Schindler said. "You just make sure things are done right and the boys can't wait to play on it."
The task to remodel Le Mars Community Stadium has a price tag of around $4.6 million. Wells Enterprises made a $2 donation for the project and other local businesses in Le Mars have made considerable donations.
The whole football field, track, grandstand and visitors seating were all replaced.
The drainage system for the field was one of the first things to go in and the foundation for the field is laid. A good amount of the work on the grandstands are complete and there is work to be done on the visitor's side.
The biggest project now is installing the turf.
"The big project is the field," Schindler said. "If the other stuff isn't done, you can work around it. You can play a game as long as the field is ready. It's going to be a great looking complex when it is all said and done."