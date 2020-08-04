Destination Iowa? Out-of-state football players search for fall landing spot

Out-of-state high school football players and their families are beginning to look toward Iowa as a destination.
The Minnesota State High School League approved a motion Tuesday to move football and volleyball from the fall to spring, joining Illinois as a bordering state that has decided to postpone fall sports.
In total, eight states and the District of Columbia have moved football from the fall to 2021.
An athlete from Illinois and a California athlete recently announced decisions to transfer to 2019 Class 4A state finalist schools West Des Moines Dowling and West Des Moines Valley on social media posts that looked similar to a college commitment.
Kansas State commit Jake Rubley, one of Colorado’s top quarterbacks, told the Denver Post his family is contemplating a move to Iowa -- his dad’s home state -- where he would attend Valley. Rubley told the Denver Post a couple of his teammates also are interested in making the move to Iowa if Colorado’s season is delayed.
Aaron Wiley, the coach of Bettendorf’s successful program on the Iowa side of the Illinois border, told the Des Moines Register last week that families contacted him about making a move across the border. He directed them to school officials.
Iowa High School Athletic Association director Tom Keating told The Courier during a Tuesday phone interview that transfers would be handled according to current protocol.
“If a family moves in and makes a residence in that district and that’s where they live and that’s where they work from, then they’re going to be eligible,” Keating said. “If they were to say, well we’re just going to drive an hour into the border and play and keep our home in Illinois or Minnesota, wherever, then they’re ineligible.”
The IHSAA rolled out an updated regular season football schedule July 24 with flexibility allowing teams to play from five to seven games prior to a six-round single elimination playoff. Still, Keating says there are no guarantees during this COVID-19 pandemic.
“It depends on where a family’s priorities are, pure and simple,” Keating said. “If your priority is, ‘I want my son or daughter to play sports this fall and our state isn’t offering it, so we’re going to do anything we can to make that happen,’ then I guess those folks are maybe going to move.
“But the thing for them to remember is they’re rolling the dice. We want a fall season. We’re going to do everything we can to have a fall season. But if I picked up my family and moved from one state -- halfway across the country or across the border -- and I sell my house and get a new job and then two weeks in the season’s canceled, what have I gained? It goes back to what’s your priority and what risk are you willing to take.”
Whether or not an influx of transfers ultimately lands in Iowa schools remains to be seen. Keating says his top priority remains finding a safe way to offer fall activities for Iowa athletes.
“The kids who are in our schools on Aug. 10 and Aug. 27, how do we keep them safe doing the things they love doing?” Keating said. “That’s my biggest concern.”
