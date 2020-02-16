DISTRICT WRESTLING NOTEBOOK: MOC-Floyd Valley's Johnny Hua has a new positive attitude

Morales had Hua in a comprising position early but Hua pushed past that and claimed the 8-2 decision for the district title.

"My third match, I got in my own head and that was the low part of the season when everything was tough. That's where he caught me," Hua said. "I wasn't wrestling like me and I was going through the motions. This last stretch of the season I thought to myself 'do you really want it?' If I did, I had to go out and get it. Having a positive mentality helps."

Meyer dominates on Saturday

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Kalen Meyer had little trouble with the 160-pound bracket at the Class 2A district wrestling tournament in Sheldon, Iowa, on Saturday. He won his semifinal by fall in 1:41 and while he didn't get the pin in the title match, Meyer controlled all of it, getting a 17-2 technical fall midway through the second period.

"It was a good day. I think I wrestled pretty well. I gotta keep improving," Meyer said. "He had a motor, he never quit. Just keep myself in positions I could score in. I felt like I was in control most of the time."

The district title means Meyer is heading to state for the second time but for the junior, this will be a different trip to the Wells Fargo Arena than last season. He knows what to expect this time.