DISTRICT WRESTLING NOTEBOOK: MOC-Floyd Valley's Johnny Hua has a new positive attitude

SHELDON, Iowa -- MOC-Floyd Valley's Johnny Hua has had plenty of success during his career. On Saturday, the 120-pound senior won an 8-2 decision over Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Donovan Morales to earn his fourth trip to the state tournament.
But for the past two months, everything has been different for Hua even though his 36-5 record may not show it. It's not his wrestling that's different, it's his attitude.
In December, Hua's uncle, Thai, helped him take a most positive attitude on the mat and the different mindset is paying off for Hua.
"I made a New Year's Resolution that I wanted to have a more positive attitude and I would say if I didn't have this positive attitude, I wouldn't be anywhere," Hua said. "I was instilled with this positive attitude by my uncle, my coaches and my family. I wouldn't be in this sport if it wasn't (for my uncle), I wouldn't be who I am if it wasn't for him. I want to thank him, my family and friends, my coaches and my opponents who have made me better.
Before taking on a more positive attitude, Hua kept thinking about the little things, which helped hold Hua back. With some advice from his coach, Hua learned to push past those little things that were taking a toll on him.
That led to Saturday when Hua faced Morales for the fourth time. Hua won the first two matches - a 10-2 major decision and an 8-2 decision - but Morales got the win at the Siouxland Conference tournament with a 6-5 decision.
Morales had Hua in a comprising position early but Hua pushed past that and claimed the 8-2 decision for the district title.
"My third match, I got in my own head and that was the low part of the season when everything was tough. That's where he caught me," Hua said. "I wasn't wrestling like me and I was going through the motions. This last stretch of the season I thought to myself 'do you really want it?' If I did, I had to go out and get it. Having a positive mentality helps."
Meyer dominates on Saturday
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Kalen Meyer had little trouble with the 160-pound bracket at the Class 2A district wrestling tournament in Sheldon, Iowa, on Saturday. He won his semifinal by fall in 1:41 and while he didn't get the pin in the title match, Meyer controlled all of it, getting a 17-2 technical fall midway through the second period.
"It was a good day. I think I wrestled pretty well. I gotta keep improving," Meyer said. "He had a motor, he never quit. Just keep myself in positions I could score in. I felt like I was in control most of the time."
The district title means Meyer is heading to state for the second time but for the junior, this will be a different trip to the Wells Fargo Arena than last season. He knows what to expect this time.
"Last year I was really (nervous). This year I feel like my confidence has improved so this year I can walk into the match more confident," Meyer said. "The atmosphere at state is so big. Everyone is nervous the first time. I will still be nervous this year but it's easier because I've done it now."
He's the seventh-ranked wrestler in 2A at 160 pounds and he has a 40-2 record. But Meyer isn't focused on where he could finish at state, he's focused on the first match against Solon's Caleb Ebert and then he will worry about his next opponent.
"I feel good. I'm not going to look too far ahead because that's where accidents happen," Meyer said. "Just take it one match at a time at state and see what happens. I want to get on the podium obviously, but one match at a time."
Van Der Brink gets his big win
Sure, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Chris Van Der Brink did have a win against Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Jarrett Meyer coming into Saturday's district tournament in Sheldon but it was by medical forfeit at the Siouxland Conference tournament. In the other two matches between the two this season, Meyer won a 3-2 decision over Van Der Brink back at the Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament on Dec. 21 and a 3-1 overtime win for the sectional title the week before.
Once again, the two wrestled at least six minutes and for the second time, they needed extra time to figure out who the winner was.
You have free articles remaining.
After two years, Van Der Brink got the big win he's been searching for as the senior 285-pounder got a reversal during the tiebreaker round of overtime to get a 3-2 win over Meyer, ranked No. 5 in 2A at 285, and advanced to the state tournament for the first time.
"This gives me a good amount of confidence," Van Der Brink said. "(I had to) stay positive and know that I could do it. Now try my best at state and see how it goes. I could have some good matches at state."
Van Der Brink, who is ranked No. 7 at 285 in 2A, made a minor adjustment to how he wrestled Meyer on Saturday compared to at sectionals.
"I didn't take as many shots as last week, which is what I got caught on and why I lost on overtime," Van Der Brink said. "(In overtime) just try not to do anything stupid and get caught. I stayed in good position during all of the matches and didn't for anything, just wrestled well."
Winkel avoids getting pinned, gets the win
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Dylan Winkel already had three wins over Sioux Center's Chayce Hooyer going into Saturday's Class 2A 195-pound district title match. Two were by fall and another was by injury time.
But in the first period, Winkel was down 4-0 after Hooyer not only got a takedown but also back points. Winkel was able to recover, though. He got off his back and in the second period, he won a scramble against Hooyer, which put Hooyer on his back. Winkel finished off Hooyer with a pin in 3:52 to advance to the state tournament for the first time.
"I just had a good feeling I would win and turn it around," Winkel said. "I just got off lazy, I wasn't working on what I was taught to do. I just gotta get my mind in the right state of mind down at state. I knew I would win it, I felt pretty confident. It feels good I guess."
Winkel goes to state with a flawless record at 38-0 and is ranked No. 3 at 195 in 2A. He's on the same side of the bracket as No. 1-ranked Wyatt Voelker of West Delaware. The junior isn't taking anything for granted at state this upcoming week.
"Keep it clear and don't go in overconfident. You can't overlook anyone down there," Winkel said. "There is a lot of good competition down there, a lot of good people that know their stuff. Just gotta wrestle smart and know what you are doing down there. Just don't be dumb. Everyone says (I am one of the best) going there but I guess we have to find out."
Fleshman onto state again
The expectations were high for Easton Fleshman as he started his sophomore season on the mat. As a freshman, Fleshman qualified for the state tournament but missed out on the podium, so he has high goals for the season.
But before he could try and reach those goals, Fleshman had to get his weight down.
Fleshman was a key contributor on the line for West Lyon during its Class 1A state football title run this season but in doing so, Fleshman was at 260 pounds. With Jordan Ver Meer at heavyweight, Fleshman needed to get down to 220 pounds.
It took some time, but after Christmas break, Fleshman had his weight down to wrestle at 220 pounds this season.
On Saturday, Fleshman won a 7-2 decision against CL/GLR's Josh Riibe to advance to state for the second time.
"He's a good competitor. I am happy to get that win over him and keep my season rolling," Fleshman said. "I am very comfortable now. I probably shouldn't have been that high up. Wrestling season rolled around and (coach) was like 'let's get down to weight.' Spent the first half of the season, practicing, conditioning, running every day, getting my weight under control. Now it's a breeze going out there."
Fleshman is 23-4 on the season and he feels he learned a good amount from last season's trip to the Wells Fargo Arena.
"I've been down there for AAU state a ton of times but there's nothing like competing at Wells Fargo on high school state weekend," Fleshman said. "That was my little kid dream, to wrestle in a state championship and I feel I am on a good foot now. I just have to keep rolling, keep getting to my stuff and I think we will be alright."