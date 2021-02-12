DISTRICT WRESTLING PREVIEW: Class 2A meet at Bishop Heelan brings plenty of talent

SIOUX CITY — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton team doesn’t seem to know who they are, and that’s the way Warriors coach Clint Koedam wants it.

None of the Warriors were well-known coming up through the youth ranks, but they’re a group of unselfish kids who want to make that next level, both for themselves and for their team.

The Warriors — along with 11 other Siouxland teams — will take that mentality to the mat for the Class 2A-District 2 meet, which will be hosted by Bishop Heelan at O’Gorman Fieldhouse.

There are just four wrestlers in each weight class, and the action at all district meets will start at noon.

The top-two wrestlers in each division make it to the state traditional tournament, which starts Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

“When you look at our guys and look at our wrestlers, we’re just a ‘Bad News Bears’ group of guys,” Koedam said. “One thing that I’ve always believed in, the passion to put yourself out there for someone else, that supersedes talent.”

The Warriors are sending 10 wrestlers to the mat, including Jack Gaukel, who is 38-2 at 152 pounds.