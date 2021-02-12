DISTRICT WRESTLING PREVIEW: Class 2A meet at Bishop Heelan brings plenty of talent

SIOUX CITY — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton team doesn’t seem to know who they are, and that’s the way Warriors coach Clint Koedam wants it.
None of the Warriors were well-known coming up through the youth ranks, but they’re a group of unselfish kids who want to make that next level, both for themselves and for their team.
The Warriors — along with 11 other Siouxland teams — will take that mentality to the mat for the Class 2A-District 2 meet, which will be hosted by Bishop Heelan at O’Gorman Fieldhouse.
There are just four wrestlers in each weight class, and the action at all district meets will start at noon.
The top-two wrestlers in each division make it to the state traditional tournament, which starts Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
“When you look at our guys and look at our wrestlers, we’re just a ‘Bad News Bears’ group of guys,” Koedam said. “One thing that I’ve always believed in, the passion to put yourself out there for someone else, that supersedes talent.”
The Warriors are sending 10 wrestlers to the mat, including Jack Gaukel, who is 38-2 at 152 pounds.
Gaukel’s first match is against Heelan’s Bryce Harpenau. Harpenau has a 19-19 record heading into districts.
Ty Koedam is the other ranked wrestler for the Warriors, as he’s sixth at 126. He’ll face MOC-Floyd Valley’s Gerson Ramos in the semifinals.
The Crusaders are sending five wrestlers onto the mat, and they have one ranked wrestler heading into districts.
Mitchell Joines is ranked fifth at 170, and his first match is a key one against SB-L’s Tyler Schenkelberg, who helped the Warriors beat Central Lyon/George-Little Rock on Tuesday night in the regional dual final.
Joines has a 39-3 record.
Crusaders freshman Sir Brandon Watts is seeking to build on his already stellar freshman year, as he enters the 126-pound division with a 36-10 record.
West Lyon will have seven competing and it has three wrestlers — Gabe Ter Wee (195), Easton Fleshman (220) and Jordan Ver Meer (285) — ranked.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley have four wrestlers competing and Sioux Center has three.
The Lions are sending four wrestlers to Heelan’s gymnasium on Saturday. Two of them are ranked, including 220 No. 1 Dylan Winkel. Winkel is unbeaten in 27 matches this season.
Meyer is 23-2 and ranked third at 170, and he’ll face Harlan’s Zane Bendorf in the semis.
Walters welcomes challenge
North senior Nick Walters knows he’s going to have a challenge on Saturday at the Class 3A district wrestling meet in Fort Dodge.
Even though Walters is ranked sixth at 126 in Class 3A, according to The Predicament, Walters will more than likely have to face Dodgers senior Drake Ayala, who is ranked No. 1.
Walters thinks he can hang with the best, and Stars coach Tanner Francksen-Small knows he’ll have that mindset on Saturday.
“Nick sees it as a challenge of how good he can be and how good his game really is,” Francksen-Small said.
East and North will also compete in that district.
West Sioux hopes for more
Earlier this week, West Sioux clinched a spot in the dual tournament, and it’ll face off against No. 3 Logan-Magnolia at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.
Before that, however, the Falcons will aim to send six wrestlers to state on Saturday at the Class 1A-6 meet in Sioux Rapids.
The six Falcons who will be competing are Braden Graff, Drayven Kraft, Cameron Clark, Mikey Baker, Cullen Koedam and Carson Lynott.
The Falcons have five wrestlers ranked, with Graff being the No. 1 ranked wrestler at 113, and Koedam ranked second at 138.
The Falcons are ranked fourth as a team, behind GIlbertville Don Bosco, Lisbon and Lo-Ma.
Woodbury Central sends six
Woodbury Central senior Beau Klingensmith leads the six-pack of Wildcats who will be competing at the Sioux Central-hosted meet on Saturday.
Ryder Koele (120), Max McGill (145), Kyan Schultzen (152), Ty Dennison (182) and Warren Smith (285).
McGill is ranked fifth at 145 while Dennison is seventh at 182.
Meanwhile, at that meet, the Rebels have five district competitors. Akron-Westfield has four while Western Christian and Kingsley-Pierson have three district competitors.
Class 1A-1 meet
The Class 1A meet hosted by Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center has 16 local wrestlers in it. Alta-Aurelia and West Monona-Whiting have 12 of those wrestlers.
WM-W has seven competing, including 220-pounder Megeska Kalsett, who comes in with a 38-8 record.
Alta-Aurelia will send three wrestlers with single-digit losses. Brock Mier will compete at 170, Brandon Mier at 195 and Zach Erpelding at 285.
Logan-Magnolia has the most competitors in the meet with 12.