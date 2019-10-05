SIOUX CITY -- It might have been one of the wildest minutes Dominic Vidoli has ever experienced in his career.
With the Sioux City Musketeers tied at 1-1 in overtime in their home opener against Omaha, Vidoli saved the game for the Musketeers.
Goalkeeper Ethan Haider got tied up and the puck slowly slid into the crease.
But before it could get across the line, Vidoli got to the puck and sent it out of harm’s way with a little under a minute left in overtime.
Then with about 15 seconds left on the other end, Vidoli got a good look at the net and fired a shot. It went off Omaha goalkeeper Akira Schmid’s body and Sioux City kept it in play.
Vidoli set up in the same spot 10 seconds later and his teammates found him.
This time Vidoli’s shot went over Schmid’s shoulder for the game-winning goal with four seconds left to give the Musketeers (1-2) their first victory of the season, 2-1, Saturday at the Fleet Farm Arena in the Tyson Events Center.
“It was kind of a rollercoaster. That’s what you have to do if you are winning games,” Vidoli said. “Weather the storm. They came at us and had some chances there and we had to weather it. We did a good job and we shut it down. We regrouped and we took it to them.
“You just have to keep a level head and balance it. When the opportunity comes, you have to strike.”
Vidoli was also part of the first goal of the game for Sioux City. He took a shot from close to the blue line and it deflected off teammate Joel Maatta for the goal. Maatta was credited for the goal and Vidoli got the assist.
Musketeers coach Luke Strand said those were all huge plays by one of the few veteran players he has back this season.
“Dom’s a player that wants the game on his stick and the minutes that are crucial and he prevailed,” Strand said. “It’s not his first winner here and it’s going to be part of what he is. The minutes he plays, let alone the outcome that he’s put on the board, is substantial.”
Vidoli said he didn’t see the puck at first when it entered the crease, but he had a quick reaction once he noticed it.
“I saw it start to trickle and you don’t think about it, you just dive right in front and do anything you can to keep it out,” Vidoli said.
A little later, Vidoli liked the first shot that he took so that’s why he set up in the same spot again. Ian Malcolmson and Ray Christy made sure to find him again for the game-winner.
“I stopped right in the slot and I fired one and it got blocked. I just regrouped and went right back to the slot,” Vidoli said. “I was lucky enough that they found me with a great pass and I just had to bury it from there. I was pumped. It’s nice to get the first win off our chest and walk away from the weekend with two points.”
While it is early in the season, it was a crucial win for the Musketeers, who were coming off an 0-2 showing at the USHL Fall Classic last weekend, giving up seven goals while only scoring two.
“We left Pittsburgh at 0-2 and it was crunch time,” Vidoli said. “It was intense all week in practice and we needed it. The coaches were on us and we deserved it so it was big for us to get the monkey off the back.
“Now we go. Now we are rolling. We’ve got one and we just roll from here.”
Strand likes the improvement he’s seen out of his team over the past week and thought the team needed the win on Saturday to be rewarded for the work they’ve put in lately.
“The reward was needed. You go to work and you get better at things. Our guys have been very attentive to details with what we wanted to do,” Strand said. “We improved on some areas that we needed to improve on right away. But winning is the result and there is a competitiveness that winning is really important and our group right now is gathering more of it.”
One of the areas that made the biggest stride in one week’s time is the team’s defense. After allowing seven goals in two games last week, the Musketeers allowed only one goal on Saturday.
Haider, a rookie who was drafted in the first round by Sioux City, made 27 saves in the game with Omaha’s (2-2) only goal coming in the third period on a one-timer right after the Lancers won a faceoff.
“I thought there was a lot of buy-in from the group and I know the group that we have, we are going to have close games around here this year with the way our makeup is right now,” Strand said. “The more success we have, those points add up no matter what the score is.”
The Musketeers also killed six Omaha power plays in the game but the amount of advantages Sioux City is allowing is a bit of a concern early on. The Musketeers have already logged 51 penalty minutes this season.
Still, the penalty-killing unit came up big on Saturday.
“You have to give your hats off to the penalty killers, those are big-time minutes for us,” Strand said. “We just have to find the discipline of our group because pretty soon you burn up a lot of minutes on a short amount of players.”