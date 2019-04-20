{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Sioux City Relays

Sioux City East's Laken Gardner, left, receives the baton from teammate Allyson Smith to win the girl's 4x100-meter relay class A during Sioux City Relays at Olsen Stadium in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

The high school Drake Relay qualifiers were announced on Saturday afternoon with many Siouxland and Metro area qualifiers. The college qualifiers are scheduled to be released on Sunday.

Below is a list of those who qualified in each event in the Sioux City Journal coverage area.

BOYS

100-meter dash

Area qualifiers (4): East's Ardell Inlay (10.74), West Monona's Josh Heather (10.96), Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler (11.10), Spirit Lake's Joe Stein (11.10).

Comments: Inlay has the top time the state in 100 so far, right ahead of Urbandale's Harrison Waylee (10.75). Heather has the seventh-best time in the state and the top time in 1A.

400-meter dash

Area qualifiers (1): Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler (48.99).

Comments: Schwedler has the fourth-best time in the state and the best time in Class 3A.

800-meter run

Area qualifiers (1): MVAOCOU's Dylan Blake (1:58.69).

Comments: Blake as the third-best time in Class 2A.

110-meter hurdles

Area qualifiers (1): Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Max Murphy (14.76).

Comments: Murphy has the seventh-best time in the state and the top time in Class 3A.

400-meter hurdles

Area qualifiers (1): Okoboji's Ethan Albright (55.43).

Comments: Albright has the top time in Class 2A.

4x100 relay

Area qualifiers (8): East (43.15). Bishop Heelan (44.73). Sergeant Bluff-Luton (44.80). West Sioux (44.85). OABCIG (44.98). North (45.27). Spirit Lake (45.27). West Monona (45.30).

Comments: East has the seventh-best time in the state.

4x200 relay

Area qualifiers (2): East (1:30.52). Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1:31.26).

Comments: East has the sixth-best time in the state. Sergeant Bluff-Luton has the second-best time in Class 3A.

4x400 relay

Area qualifiers (1): Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3:25.02).

Comments: Sergeant Bluff-Luton has the eighth-best time in the state and the top time in Class 3A.

Shuttle hurdle relay

Area qualifiers (1): Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1:00.03).

Comments: Sergeant Bluff-Luton has the sixth-best time in the state and the top time in Class 3A.

Distance medley relay

Area qualifiers (2): Spirit Lake (3:39.71). Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3:39.95).

Comments: Spirit Lake has the second-best time in Class 2A.

High jump

Area qualifiers (1): Sibley-Ocheyedan's Grant Brouwer (6-8).

Comments: Brouwer has the fourth-best jump in the state and the third-best in Class 2A.

Long jump

Area qualifiers (1): East's Ardell Inlay (21-5.5).

Shot put

Area qualifiers (3): Bishop Heelan's Kobe Clayborne (53-1.5), Lawton-Bronson's Zach Verzani (52-9.75), East's Blake Wiederhold (52-5).

Comments; Verzani has the top throw in Class 1A.

GIRLS

100-meter dash

Area qualifiers (2): West's Holly Duax (12.14), OABCIG's Anna Winterrowd (12.72).

Comments: Daux has the fourth-best time in the state and the third-best time in Class 4A. Winterrowd has the top-time in Class 2A.

400-meter dash

Area qualifiers (1): Bishop Heelan's Madison Jochum (58.23).

Comments: Jochum has the fifth-best time in the state and the fourth-best time in Class 3A.

800-meter run

Area qualifiers (2): Bishop Heelan's Amber Aesoph (2:16.25), East's Kaia Downs (2:19.95).

Comments: Aesoph has the eighth-best time in the state and the third-best time in Class 3A.

1,500-meter run

Area qualifiers (1): Bishop Heelan's Amber Aesoph (4:50.84).

Comments: Aesoph has the third-best time in Class 3A.

100-meter hurdles

Area qualifiers (1): East's Laken Gardner (14.74).

Comments: Gardner has the third-best time in the state and the third-best time in Class 4A.

400-meter hurdles

Area qualifiers (1): Sioux Center's Megan Juffer (1:07.45).

4x100 relay

Area qualifiers (10): West (50.33). East (50.58). Spencer (51.70). OABCIG (51.83). Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (52.23). Sioux Center (52.35). Spirit Lake (52.60). Cherokee (52.60). Denison-Schleswig (52.74). Sergeant Bluff-Luton (53.13).

Comments: OABCIG has the third-best time in Class 2A.

4x200 relay

Area qualifiers (1): East (1:47.60).

4x400 relay

Area qualifiers (2): Bishop Heelan (4:03.44). Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4:07.79).

Comments: Heelan has the third-best time in Class 3A.

Sprint medley relay

Area qualifiers (1): East (1:52.25).

High jump

Area qualifiers (2): Sioux Center's Jacie Vander Waal (5-5), OABCIG's Sydney Durbin (5-4).

Comments: Vander Waal is tied for the fourth-best jump in the state and tied for the best jump in Class 2A. Durbin is tied for the third-best jump in 2A.

Long jump

Area qualifiers (2): Sheldon's Ashlyn Albrecht (17-11), Unity Christian's Mikayla Turek (17-3.25).

Comments: Albrecht is tied for the fourth-longest jump in the state and has the best jump in Class 2A.

Discus

Area qualifiers (1): Bishop Heelan's Nicole Jacobson (127-6).

Shot put

Area qualifiers (3): Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central's Emily Kraft (39-10), West's Hope Wagner (39-5.5), Spencer's Josie Heisinger (38-7).

Comments: Wagner has the third-longest throw in Class 4A.

More video from this section

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments