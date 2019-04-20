The high school Drake Relay qualifiers were announced on Saturday afternoon with many Siouxland and Metro area qualifiers. The college qualifiers are scheduled to be released on Sunday.
Below is a list of those who qualified in each event in the Sioux City Journal coverage area.
BOYS
100-meter dash
Area qualifiers (4): East's Ardell Inlay (10.74), West Monona's Josh Heather (10.96), Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler (11.10), Spirit Lake's Joe Stein (11.10).
Comments: Inlay has the top time the state in 100 so far, right ahead of Urbandale's Harrison Waylee (10.75). Heather has the seventh-best time in the state and the top time in 1A.
400-meter dash
Area qualifiers (1): Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler (48.99).
Comments: Schwedler has the fourth-best time in the state and the best time in Class 3A.
800-meter run
Area qualifiers (1): MVAOCOU's Dylan Blake (1:58.69).
Comments: Blake as the third-best time in Class 2A.
110-meter hurdles
Area qualifiers (1): Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Max Murphy (14.76).
Comments: Murphy has the seventh-best time in the state and the top time in Class 3A.
400-meter hurdles
Area qualifiers (1): Okoboji's Ethan Albright (55.43).
Comments: Albright has the top time in Class 2A.
4x100 relay
Area qualifiers (8): East (43.15). Bishop Heelan (44.73). Sergeant Bluff-Luton (44.80). West Sioux (44.85). OABCIG (44.98). North (45.27). Spirit Lake (45.27). West Monona (45.30).
Comments: East has the seventh-best time in the state.
4x200 relay
Area qualifiers (2): East (1:30.52). Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1:31.26).
Comments: East has the sixth-best time in the state. Sergeant Bluff-Luton has the second-best time in Class 3A.
4x400 relay
Area qualifiers (1): Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3:25.02).
Comments: Sergeant Bluff-Luton has the eighth-best time in the state and the top time in Class 3A.
Shuttle hurdle relay
Area qualifiers (1): Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1:00.03).
Comments: Sergeant Bluff-Luton has the sixth-best time in the state and the top time in Class 3A.
Distance medley relay
Area qualifiers (2): Spirit Lake (3:39.71). Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3:39.95).
Comments: Spirit Lake has the second-best time in Class 2A.
High jump
Area qualifiers (1): Sibley-Ocheyedan's Grant Brouwer (6-8).
Comments: Brouwer has the fourth-best jump in the state and the third-best in Class 2A.
Long jump
Area qualifiers (1): East's Ardell Inlay (21-5.5).
Shot put
Area qualifiers (3): Bishop Heelan's Kobe Clayborne (53-1.5), Lawton-Bronson's Zach Verzani (52-9.75), East's Blake Wiederhold (52-5).
Comments; Verzani has the top throw in Class 1A.
GIRLS
100-meter dash
Area qualifiers (2): West's Holly Duax (12.14), OABCIG's Anna Winterrowd (12.72).
Comments: Daux has the fourth-best time in the state and the third-best time in Class 4A. Winterrowd has the top-time in Class 2A.
400-meter dash
Area qualifiers (1): Bishop Heelan's Madison Jochum (58.23).
Comments: Jochum has the fifth-best time in the state and the fourth-best time in Class 3A.
800-meter run
Area qualifiers (2): Bishop Heelan's Amber Aesoph (2:16.25), East's Kaia Downs (2:19.95).
Comments: Aesoph has the eighth-best time in the state and the third-best time in Class 3A.
1,500-meter run
Area qualifiers (1): Bishop Heelan's Amber Aesoph (4:50.84).
Comments: Aesoph has the third-best time in Class 3A.
100-meter hurdles
Area qualifiers (1): East's Laken Gardner (14.74).
Comments: Gardner has the third-best time in the state and the third-best time in Class 4A.
400-meter hurdles
Area qualifiers (1): Sioux Center's Megan Juffer (1:07.45).
4x100 relay
Area qualifiers (10): West (50.33). East (50.58). Spencer (51.70). OABCIG (51.83). Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (52.23). Sioux Center (52.35). Spirit Lake (52.60). Cherokee (52.60). Denison-Schleswig (52.74). Sergeant Bluff-Luton (53.13).
Comments: OABCIG has the third-best time in Class 2A.
4x200 relay
Area qualifiers (1): East (1:47.60).
4x400 relay
Area qualifiers (2): Bishop Heelan (4:03.44). Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4:07.79).
Comments: Heelan has the third-best time in Class 3A.
Sprint medley relay
Area qualifiers (1): East (1:52.25).
High jump
Area qualifiers (2): Sioux Center's Jacie Vander Waal (5-5), OABCIG's Sydney Durbin (5-4).
Comments: Vander Waal is tied for the fourth-best jump in the state and tied for the best jump in Class 2A. Durbin is tied for the third-best jump in 2A.
Long jump
Area qualifiers (2): Sheldon's Ashlyn Albrecht (17-11), Unity Christian's Mikayla Turek (17-3.25).
Comments: Albrecht is tied for the fourth-longest jump in the state and has the best jump in Class 2A.
Discus
Area qualifiers (1): Bishop Heelan's Nicole Jacobson (127-6).
Shot put
Area qualifiers (3): Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central's Emily Kraft (39-10), West's Hope Wagner (39-5.5), Spencer's Josie Heisinger (38-7).
Comments: Wagner has the third-longest throw in Class 4A.