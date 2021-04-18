DRAKE RELAYS: A breakdown of area qualifiers

Caitlyn Miller, North: Miller won this SCR event on Saturday. Her best throw actually came over the weekend at 121-11.

BOYS

100-meter dash

Cooper DeJean, OABCIG: DeJean's fastest time is 11.09, and he got that at the SB-L meet on April 6.

Qai Hussey, Spirit Lake: Hussey ran a 11.05 at the MOC-Floyd Valley, and that stands as the No. 15 time in the state.

Logan Franken, Unity Christian: Franken once held the state's fastest time, but now his time of 10.90 is good for third in the state.

Franken won the 100-meter elite race on Saturday at the SCRs (11.35).

400 meter dash

Qai Hussey, Spirit Lake: Hussey came to Sioux City on Thursday, and he ran a 50.56, which was good for the 17th-fastest time in the state.

1,600 meter run

Gabe Nash, North: Even though Nash qualified for Drake before the SCRs on Saturday, the North sophomore ran his fastest time on Saturday (4:25.78).