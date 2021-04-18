DRAKE RELAYS: A breakdown of area qualifiers

There are several entries from Siouxland area high-school athletes who will compete during Thursday's running of the Drake Relays.
Runners had until Thursday to qualify, and some of them ran Saturday at the Sioux City Relays in Sioux City.
Here is the list of area qualifiers, ordered by event:
GIRLS
100-meter dash
Holly Duax, West: Duax has the fastest time in the state, as she's entering Thursday's race with a time of 12.16 seconds.
Duax ran in the SCR's elite 100 race on Saturday, winning that in 12.33.
Lily Juhnke, West: Juhnke had the 29th fastest time in the state at 12.94. She finished second in the SCR's 100-meter elite girls race on Saturday, finishing .01 ahead of her Drake-qualifying time.
Anna Winterrowd, OABCIG: The Falcons senior, who received a scholarship at Saturday's Sioux City Relays, has the second fastest time in Class 2A (12.68).
400-meter dash
Erika Kuntz, KPWC: Kuntz was on two relays Saturday that broke SCR records.
She was one of 16 who qualified, and the KPWC junior's fastest time was 59.48.
Holly Duax, West: Duax is ranked ahead of Kuntz at 59.41. Both runners will compete in the first heat of that race.
800-meter dash
Kaia Downs, East: Downs completed the sweep of the distance trifecta Saturday by winning the 800 in 2 minutes, 23.13 seconds.
Downs' fastest time this season, 2:19.66, is 10th best in the state.
3,000-meter run
Kaia Downs, East: Downs' fastest time is 10:27, good for sixth in the state.
Downs won the 3,000 in the SCR with a time of 10:33.
4x100 relay
East: The Black Raiders — Trinity Wagner, Lineya Wells, Bella Gordon and Alyssa Erick — recorded a season-best time on Saturday, at 50.99. That's good for 19th in the state.
West: Duax qualified for her third event, and joining her will be Juhnke, Gabby Wagner and Bella Leon.
The Wolverines' fastest time came Saturday, winning the Class A race (50.33). West on Thursday also recorded a fast time at the East meet (50.93).
MOC-Floyd Valley: The Dutch will send Carolynn Meines, Payton Kleinhesselink, Addison Wierda and Tierney Huss. All four runners are underclassmen.
The girls recorded their fastest time on Saturday with a time of 51.41, which won the Class B division at the SCRs.
Spencer: The Tigers finished second at the SCRs behind MOC-Floyd Valley (52.02). The Tigers are in the same heat as the Dutch.
Spencer will send four freshmen — Jaelyn Johnson, Allison Piercy, Jada Piercy and Erika Amendt.
4x400 relay
Bishop Heelan: The Crusaders — led by Brooklyn Stanley, Maddie Demke, Mia Conley and Kenley Meis — recorded their fastest time at the East meet on Thursday with a time of 4:09.04.
KPWC: The KPWC quartet of Lillian Ofert, McKenzie Goodwin, Paige Kuchel and Kuntz had the fastest time among Saturday's 4x400 teams at 4:12.36.
Spirit Lake: The Indians' quartet of Kacey Krieger, Deanna Trucksess, Lindsey Grau and MacKenzie Kauffman are 11th in the state at 4:08.60.
Sprint medley relay
West: Wagner, Juhnke, Leon and Duax will head to Des Moines on Thursday with the eighth-fastest time in the state (1:51.67).
KPWC: The foursome of Aubree Bell, Goodwin, Kuchel and Kuntz have the third-fastest time in the state at 1:50.39, which they attained Saturday at the Sioux City Relays.
MOC-Floyd Valley: Meines, Kleinhesselink, Claire Yaw and Tierney Huss also made it, as their fastest time of 1:52.79 at their home meet last week.
High jump
Molly Zylstra, Unity Christian: The Knights sophomore has a season-best of 5-foot-3, attained at the MOC-Floyd Valley meet earlier this month.
Maddie Olson, Sheldon: Olson is one of three girls to clear 5-6 this season. She ranks third in the state.
Jacie Vander Waal, Sioux Center: Vander Waal's highest clearance is 5-foot-4, good for a tie of sixth in the state.
Anna Coffee, Hinton: Coffee cleared the 5-foot-4 mark at the SB-L meet late last week, giving her a spot in the top-24.
Long jump
Lineya Wells, East: Wells has a top-10 result in the state, getting a 17 feet, 3 inches leap on Thursday at her home meet at Olsen Stadium.
Lilly McNaughton, Le Mars: McNaughton's best jump this year is 17-2, and it happened April 6 at the SB-L meet.
Discus
Tessa Smith, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Smith got in the Drake field with a throw of 119 feet, 6 inches, which happened at last Monday's Le Mars meet.
Caitlyn Miller, North: Miller won this SCR event on Saturday. Her best throw actually came over the weekend at 121-11.
BOYS
100-meter dash
Cooper DeJean, OABCIG: DeJean's fastest time is 11.09, and he got that at the SB-L meet on April 6.
Qai Hussey, Spirit Lake: Hussey ran a 11.05 at the MOC-Floyd Valley, and that stands as the No. 15 time in the state.
Logan Franken, Unity Christian: Franken once held the state's fastest time, but now his time of 10.90 is good for third in the state.
Franken won the 100-meter elite race on Saturday at the SCRs (11.35).
400 meter dash
Qai Hussey, Spirit Lake: Hussey came to Sioux City on Thursday, and he ran a 50.56, which was good for the 17th-fastest time in the state.
1,600 meter run
Gabe Nash, North: Even though Nash qualified for Drake before the SCRs on Saturday, the North sophomore ran his fastest time on Saturday (4:25.78).
Will Lohr, North: Lohr is ranked one spot ahead of his Stars teammate, and his time of 4:25.15 (9th) happened at the Ames meet on April 6.
3,200 meter run
Trio of North runners: Nash, Lohr, and senior Jaysen Bouwers will all run in the race.
All three are ranked consecutively. Nash leads the pack at sixth place with a time of 9:33.95.
110 hurdles
Jack Latham, Spirit Lake: Latham is ranked ninth in the state with a time of 15.09, and he got that at his April 8 home meet.
4x100 relay
OABCIG: The Falcons will send Knop, DeJean, Easton Harms and Gabe Winterrowd. Their best time is 44.60, good or 38th in the state.
Spirit Lake: The Indians are sending Latham, Hussey, Ethan Backhaus and Dillon Fine. They got a 44.23 Thursday at East's meet.
Unity Christian: The Knights' time of 43.47 happened on Saturday at the SCRs. That put them seventh in the state.
4x200 relay
Unity: The same four runners of Tyler Wierenga, Logan Franken, Clayton Bosma and Tanner Schouten got their season best at the SCRs on Saturday. They recorded a time of 89.98, good for sixth in the state.
4x800 relay
North: The four Stars running are Yemane Kifle, Lohr, Nash and Bouwers. Their time of 8:03.34 is good for No. 4 in Iowa.
Distance medley relay
North: Kifle is the anchor to this relay, as the front three legs belong to Dante Hansen, Eduardo Moradel and Colin Greenwell. Their time of 3:40.06 is good for 20th, and it happened on Thursday.
MOC-Floyd Valley: The Dutchmen are ranked No. 22 in this event. The four runners are Ayden Klein, Carter Aalbers, Luke Jeltema and Sam May.
Long jump
Aiden Kuehl, Bishop Heelan: Kuehl is ranked 22nd in the state, as his longest long jump is at 22 feet, 1/2 inch.
Jack Latham, Spirit Lake: Latham clinched his spot early, as he jumped 21-9 1/4 at the UNI indoor meet in March.
Cooper DeJean, OABCIG: DeJean is ranked fifth in the state (22-6).
Shot put
Zach Verzani, Lawton-Bronson: Verzani is ranked third in the state (55-6.5). He got that mark on Thursday.
Brandon VanderSluis, Le Mars: VanderSluis is ranked fifth in the event (54-4).
Caden Sussex, Hinton: Sussex threw 51-1 on Thursday to qualify for the event.
Discus
Caden LaFleur, Heelan: LaFleur's best throw came on Saturday, as he threw a mark of 155-4.
Brandon VanderSluis, Le Mars: VanderSluis is ranked sixth in the event (166-5).
William Alexander, Okoboji: Alexander's throw of 153-2 puts him at 21st.