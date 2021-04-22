DRAKE RELAYS: Sioux City West's Holly Duax, OABCIG's Cooper DeJean win events

Holly Duax knew that West High School didn’t have a winner at the Drake Relays in awhile.
Well, the Wolverines junior fixed that on Thursday.
Duax won the 100-meter dash at the Drake Relays in Des Moines with a time of 12.34 seconds, and she won the race by 12-hundredths of a second.
Duax became the second West runner to ever win an event while competing for the Wolverines. Gabriel Williams was the first to win a white flag at the Drake Relays. She did that in 2009 before going to compete for the University of South Dakota.
During the post-race interview session, Duax’s face beamed with pride as she held the white flag in her right hand.
“It means a lot to bring this back for my school,” Duax said. “It really means a lot. Just to get our name out there and show that we really do have good athletes in the Sioux City area and at Sioux City West. We have the capabilities to do just as well as anyone else in this meet.”
Duax was the No. 1 seed going into the race on Thursday, and she had the confidence to win the race.
Duax ran into a little bit of a headwind, but that didn’t matter to her. She just needed to race hard given that this was her one chance to race in the 100-meter dash.
There wasn’t a preliminary round on Thursday for that race, and all open races were finals. The Drake Relays held its entire high-school division on Thursday due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“My freshman year, I wasn’t as nervous as I was going into this year,” Duax said. “It is one and done. If you get out bad, if you don’t start well, then it’s done. Coming in, I knew I had a target on my back. I’ve been ranked No. 1 for a while now, and I knew people were out to get me. I just had to run my race.”
Duax also ran in the 800-meter sprint medley relay. She was the anchor alongside Gabby Wagner, Lily Juhnke and Bella Leon. The Wolverines placed eighth with a time of 1:50.73.
DeJean has a busy day
OABCIG’s Cooper DeJean wasn’t done after the high school portion of the Drake Relays ended.
He competed in a second track meet late Thursday evening — the Falcons' home meet in Ida Grove.
First, DeJean won the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 11 1/4 inches in the finals. His longest jump came on his last jump. All of his jumps were 22 feet or longer.
He edged Charles City junior Ian Collins by a quarter of an inch to claim the white flag.
“I think just trying to jump as far as I could,” DeJean said. “WE have some great athletes, but it’s a great feeling to win. It’s my first time down here and it’s good to come away with a win, especially during my senior year.”
DeJean also placed third in the 100-meter dash, as he ran the race in 11.05 seconds.
North distance shows off
North junior Will Lohr thought Thursday’s competition felt like a practice, but not in a bad way.
He meant that he was happy to be running alongside teammates Jaysen Bouwers and Gabe Nash during the morning and afternoon sessions.
The Stars trio of Nash, Bouwers and Lohr ran in the 3,200-meter race early Thursday morning, and they each finished in the top-7.
Lohr led the pack with a third-place finish with a time of 9 minutes, 16.51 seconds. Then, Bouwers placed sixth (9:22.48) and Nash, a sophomore, finished at 9:23.13.
All three times were under the North school record.
“Going into it, I didn’t have too many expectations,” Lohr said. “I really wanted to just give it my all. The times I ran, especially in the 3,200, I didn’t expect it, but it was quite a race.”
At the 800-meter mark, none of the three were even in the top-15. Lohr led the trio in 15th place mark just two laps in.
Lohr didn’t remember what exactly had happened during the rest of the race, but they simply started picking people off as the race resumed.
Lohr, for example, jumped five people during the fifth lap, as his split time was 70.42. Lohr stayed in sixth until the 2,800 mark, where he was in fourth.
The Stars junior was able to trade places with Dallas Center-Grimes junior Aidan Ramsey at the very end to claim third.
Bouwers improved seven spots in a three-lap period. He was 12th at the halfway mark, but with 400 to go, he found himself in fifth.
Jason Renze of Madrid caught Bouwers at the end to claim that fifth spot, however.
Nash improved 10 spots in 2,000 meters and picked off one last person at the end to place seventh.
“We knew we were going to work together,” Lohr said. “When you have teammates like that, it makes a world of difference. I think it just makes this so much more special. You get to run with them. After the first two laps, I started to think that I had my teammates right here and we’re going to run even splits and get it done.”
Then in the 1,600 run, Lohr placed fourth with a time of 4:22.01 while Nash was 11th (4:30.14). Again, neither runner was in the top-10 after the first lap, but both improved their positions from beginning to end.
Lohr improved 10 spots while Nash bumped up eight.
The Stars also ran in the 4x800, and they placed third with a time of 8:03.41.
Yemane Kifle helped the Stars go from 10th to fifth, and then Lohr got the Stars into third. Nash held off runners to finish up third.
North also had this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week — senior Calitlyn Miller — compete in the discus and she placed 21st with a throw of 109 feet, 4 inches.
Other metro highlights
- East’s Kaia Downs competed in two events, the 3,000-meter run and the 800. In the 3,000, the Black Raiders junior was fifth (10:14.46). She stayed consistent throughout the race, starting in fifth and bumping back up in fifth after falling down to 10th with a lap to go.
“I definitely wanted to stick with the lead pack, but that last 800, I was able to pick it up and get them at the end,” Downs said.
Then, in the 800, Downs placed sixth at 2:19.29. She got boxed in early, and was 13th at the halfway point. She had to work extra hard to climb back up toward the top.
“In the 800, there’s no spacing out at all,” Downs said. “I have a hard time getting to the outside, because I like running on the inside lane. That’s something (East coach Rick) Clarahan and me need to talk about.”
Lineya Wells was sixth in the long jump at 17-3 1/2.
- Bishop Heelan had three entries that competed on Thursday. First, junior Aiden Kuehl was 14th in the long jump with his longest jump coming at 20-3 ½.
Caden LaFleur was 17th in the discus. His longest throw was 146-9.
On the girls side, the Crusaders quartet of Brooklyn Stanley, Madison Demke, Mia Conley and Kenley Meis ran in the 4x400. The Crusaders placed 21st (4:14.44) and placed sixth in their heat.
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton had one entrant, and that was Tessa Smith in the girls discus. She placed 24th with a throw of 100 feet, 5 inches.
Siouxland highlights
There were two relays that placed fifth on Thursday — Spencer girls’ shuttle hurdle relay and Unity Christian’s 4x200.
Spencer’s quartet of Maddie Morony, Lexi Johnson, Aliza Edwards and Jerra Merchant finished in 1:07.61.
The Knights’ team of Tyler Wierenga, Logan Franken, Clayton Bosma and Tanner Schouten were fifth in the 4x200, with a time of 89.99 seconds.