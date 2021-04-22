DRAKE RELAYS: Sioux City West's Holly Duax, OABCIG's Cooper DeJean win events

Lohr, for example, jumped five people during the fifth lap, as his split time was 70.42. Lohr stayed in sixth until the 2,800 mark, where he was in fourth.

The Stars junior was able to trade places with Dallas Center-Grimes junior Aidan Ramsey at the very end to claim third.

Bouwers improved seven spots in a three-lap period. He was 12th at the halfway mark, but with 400 to go, he found himself in fifth.

Jason Renze of Madrid caught Bouwers at the end to claim that fifth spot, however.

Nash improved 10 spots in 2,000 meters and picked off one last person at the end to place seventh.

“We knew we were going to work together,” Lohr said. “When you have teammates like that, it makes a world of difference. I think it just makes this so much more special. You get to run with them. After the first two laps, I started to think that I had my teammates right here and we’re going to run even splits and get it done.”

Then in the 1,600 run, Lohr placed fourth with a time of 4:22.01 while Nash was 11th (4:30.14). Again, neither runner was in the top-10 after the first lap, but both improved their positions from beginning to end.

Lohr improved 10 spots while Nash bumped up eight.