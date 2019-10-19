SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Musketeers offense has been on a roll in the previous two games. After a six-goal performance last Saturday against Madison, Sioux City scored five goals in the third period against Tri-City on Friday to finish with eight goals.
In those two games combined, the Musketeers almost had more goals combined than what they had for shots during Saturday’s game at Fleet Farm Arena at the Tyson Events Center.
Sioux City only had 18 shots in the game against undefeated Dubuque and while Musketeers goalkeeper Ethan Haider was able to keep the Fighting Saints in check for much of the game, they only needed to capitalize on one more opportunity than the Musketeers, which Dubuque did.
Dubuque took advantage of a power play opportunity early in the third period and that was the only goal of the game as the Fighting Saints ended Sioux City’s three-game winning streak with a 1-0 win on Saturday.
“At the end of the day, the guys have to take ownership for pucks,” Sioux City coach Luke Strand said. “Every puck is meaningful for us and we turned it over way too much to a talented offensive transition team. When you do so, you end up chasing the game, which we did for awhile. That’s why the shots got uneven.”
Dubuque (6-0) outshot Sioux City 30-18 in the game. Still, out of 30 opportunities, Dubuque only scored once.
The Saints had a chance for a breakaway but Jordan Strand dove in front of the player to stop the attempt. Strand was called for tripping, giving Dubuque its second power play of the game.
With about 30 seconds left in the power play, Dubuque got some traffic in front of Haider and Braden Doyle slowly skated in and found his opening as his shot zipped past Haider’s left side for a goal to put the Saints up 1-0 with 15:20 left in the game.
“It’s one those footraces, moment of truth decisions on whether or not you lay down or whether or not you stay on your feet,” Luke Strand said. “Unfortunately, if we are going to worry about one bounce, we missed a lot of other bounces we should’ve been worried about.”
Haider finished the game with 29 saves and had one of his best performances in the young season.
“I think Ethan was under control and he put us in a favorable position to strike,” Strand said. “We just didn’t take care of that. It’s definitely not on his shoulders.”
While Sioux City’s opportunities were limited, the Musketeers had some decent looks at the goal. But some shots went wide or the Musketeers couldn’t handle the puck at the right time.
“There were some good looks. We have to bear down,” Strand said. “When the opportunity comes, you don’t know what time of the game that is. We have to strike at whatever time the scoreboard says.
“I think (Dubuque) wins a lot of races and they are a quick team. I think they support the puck with their play and they possess the puck a lot. So they don’t spend a lot of time in their own defensive zone. We have to win some more battles. We didn’t take enough battles personally.”
The Musketeers had a couple of nice looks in the first period - two by Christian Jimenez. One of his shot went just wide of the goal and his other one late in the period was deflected away by Dubuque goalkeeper Aidan McCarthy.
Dubuque controlled the pace in the final 10 minutes of the first half and finished with 10 shot. Haider made 10 saves for the Musketeers in the first period to keep the game scoreless.
Haider made 10 more saves in the second period to keep Dubuque scoreless. Dubuque got its goal in the third period and Sioux City only had seven shots in the third. The Musketeers pulled Haider late but still couldn’t get a goal with the advantage and took the loss.