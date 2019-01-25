SIOUX CITY | Two of the United States Hockey League’s best goaltenders squared off Friday night at the Tyson Events Center.
Roman Durny picked up his first win of the season over the Sioux City Musketeers, stopping all but one of the 23 shots he faced as the Des Moines Buccaneers posted a 3-1 victory. Now 1-3 this season against Coach Luke Strand’s squad, Durny was the beneficiary of Michael Mancinelli’s game-winning goal with 13:09 left in the third period.
Des Moines (23-10-4) moved into a second-place tie in the Western Conference with Waterloo (23-10-4), which was idle Friday night. Both teams have 50 points and each are four points behind Tri-City (26-8-2), the team Sioux City (18-12-5) will host at 3:05 Sunday afternoon as the homestand continues.
Durny entered the game ranked third in the USHL with a 2.51 goals-against average. Des Moines, which has gone 8-2-1 in its last 11 games, has rallied behind this outstanding goalie, who has won seven of his last nine starts.
Durny was matched up against Sioux City’s Ben Kraws (16-9-4), who entered the game sixth in the USHL with a 2.84 GAA. Heading into the third period, Kraws had stopped 94 of 98 shots in four games against Des Moines dating back to last season.
Kraws, whose team was outscored 2-0 in the third period, had been granted a 1-0 lead as defenseman Nolan Krenzen notched his second goal of the season with 9:57 left in the second period. Ian Malcolmson posted his ninth assist of the season on the play.
However, Kraws saw a streak of 13 straight saves come to an end when Rylee St. Onge scored with 3:38 remaining until the second intermission.
Durny had a streak of 11 straight saves to finish the game.
The two teams have been among the USHL’s stingiest in allowing goals. Sioux City headed into the game ranked fourth, allowing 100 while Des Moines was fifth at 104.
Des Moines, however, had yielded an average of 2.1 goals per game while going 7-2-1 in its previous 10. The Bucs were the sixth team the Musketeers had faced this month with a .500 or better winning percentage. Four of those teams (Des Moines, Waterloo, Chicago, Sioux Falls) had winning percentages of .600 or higher.
Sioux City has fallen to each of those clubs. Tri-City (26-8-1) will mark the fifth of those clubs Sunday, a team that entered Friday’s game against Youngstown allowing a league-best 81 goals.
It will mark the first time the season that Sioux City will face Tri-City.