HAWARDEN, Iowa -- Hunter Dekkers and Kade Lynott were too much for Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley to handle here Friday night.
Iowa State University football recruit Dekkers amassed 532 total yards and passed for five touchdowns while Lynott scored five times, leading defending Iowa Class 1A state champion West Sioux to a 63-35 season-opening victory.
Dekkers completed 18 of 31 passes for 441 yards and added 91 rushing yards on 11 carries, picking up where he left off last season. The talented 6-2, 225-pound lefthander was the state’s leading passer while ushering the Falcons to their second consecutive state title.
West Sioux won the Class A crown in 2017.
Lynott, meanwhile, caught two scoring passes, ran for two more and returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. His highlight reel kickoff return came on the last play of the first half, giving the Falcons a 35-21 lead.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, which lost in the Class 2A state championship game last season, kept pace on offense for much of the game, but simply couldn’t slow down the high-flying Falcons.
“It was a total team effort,” Lynott said. “We came out a little sluggish on defense but the offense picked it up big time. All around we played great offensively.”
Sophomore Blake Van Ballegooen, making his first varsity start, hauled in three touchdown passes from Dekkers. The scoring plays covered 29, 22 and 30 yards.
Lynott had five catches for 163 yards and and carried 13 times for 73 yards. Van Ballegooyen’s two first-quarter TD receptions made it 14-7 and Lynott turned a short pass play into a 91-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.
“We’re one step ahead of where we were last year,” Lynott said. “That’s a great football team so this gives us a big confidence boost.”
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley handed West Sioux its only setback last season, 42-16, in a season opener.
The Nighthawks’ Keyton Moser passed for 245 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game because of injury in the third quarter. Moser completed 16 of 25 passes and also ran for a touchdown.
“You just don’t tackle very much in practice like you used to and that’s alright because you want to keep guys healthy, so that was a little shaky early,” West Sioux Coach Ryan Schwiesow said. “But I thought our defense did a good job for the most part. They’re really good offensively but Hunter Dekkers and Kade Lynott are really good, too.
“Our hats off to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, they’re a great program and keep coming at you in waves and waves. I don’t know if our kids went on reserves but they were able to keep fighting and came out on top. We just made one more big play than they did.”
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley drove 77 yards in 11 plays to start the second half, pulling within 35-27. But the Falcons answered with a 14-play, 75-yard drive.
The Nighthawks came within 42-35 on a 58-yard scoring strike from reserve quarterback Tanner Te Slaa to Spencer Te Slaa and a two-point conversion pass with 2:16 left in the third quarter.
Dekkers took off on a 43-yard jaunt to set up a 1-yard plunge by Lynott before the third quarter ended and Bryce Coppock’s interception set up a 6-yard scoring run by Dekkers early in the fourth. Dekkers and Lynott put the icing on the cake with a 43-yard pitch and catch with just over three minutes remaining.
“There’s no doubt about it, it definitely begins and ends with Hunter,” Schwiesow said. “He’s not just a quarterback, he’s an athlete and he’s such a competitor. I’m not sure if he plays dominoes but if he did he would be pretty good at that.”