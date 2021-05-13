Early track and field results from state-qualifying meets

The Iowa and Nebraska state-qualifying meets were held on Thursday, and here are the results that were reported in as of The Journal’s press time.
For more results, see Saturday’s edition of The Journal.
The top-2 place winners in Iowa automatically qualified for the state meet, which starts this upcoming Thursday in Des Moines.
Class 3A meet at MOC-Floyd Valley
The Warriors won two early events in Orange City. Warriors senior Tessa Smith won the discus with a throw of 116 feet, 7 inches.
The boys’ sprint medley relay — consisting of Kaden Smith, Matthew Schwedler, Parker Kaler and Ashton Verdoorn — won the race with a time of 1 minute, 36.61 seconds.
The Warriors had four events that placed in second.
Addy Mosier was second in both jumping field events. Mosier cleared the five-foot mark to place second in the high jump, then the Warriors junior was second in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 3 inches.
Jacob Hoffman also placed second in a field event. Hoffman was second in the high jump, as he cleared the 5-10 mark.
On the oval, the Warriors girls 4x800 team placed second at 10:18. The four girls who ran that race were Sophia Karras, Brynn Wolf, Ella Brester and Maddie Hinkel.
Class 3A meet at Glenwood
The Bishop Heelan High School track team had four early champions Thursday in Glenwood.
Taylor Jochum won the high jump by clearing the 5-5 mark.
Then, Brooklyn Stanley won the 400-meter dash in the 61.56.
Kenley Meis will also head to state, placing second in the girls long jump with a leap of 16-11.5.
The Crusaders boys long jump duo of Keyontre Clark and Aiden Kuehl went 1-2. Clark won with a jump of 21-1, then Kuehl was second at 20-11.75.
Mason Scott was also a district champion, as he won the shot put in 50 feet, 6.75 inches.
Caden LaFleur was also second in the discus with a throw of 146 feet even.
The Crusaders’ boys distance medley relay was also the meet runner-up in 3:44.66; behind Glenwood’s time of 3:36.
NSAA Class B-2 at Albion
The South Sioux City team came away with five champions Thursday at the district meet.
Emily Penne won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.41 seconds.
She later also won the 200 with a time of 26.07.
Mesuidi Ejerso was also a two-time winner on Thursday, winning the 1,600 and 3,200. His winning time in the 1,600 was 4:43.09 while his winning time in the 3,200 was 10:11.90.
Nyaluet Diew won the shot put with a throw of 39-2.
Class 1A meet at Lawton-Bronson
Here are the top-2 in the early events:
Girls high jump: MMCRU’s Emily Dreckman won at 5-0, while teammate Hannah Neddermeyer was second at 4-10.
Boys high jump: Trinity Christian’s Dustin Hoksbergen won, as he cleared the 5-10 mark. South O’Brien’s Willie Conley was second at 5-8.
Girls sprint medley relay: The Wolverines were the winners with a time of 1:53.63.
Boys sprint medley relay: Lawton-Bronson won with a time of 1:36.93. The Eagles edged Gehlen’s team, which crossed the finish line by .03 seconds.
Girls 3,000: Lawton-Bronson’s Emma Ricke won with a time of 12:09.44.
Boys 3,200: Siouxland Christian senior Eric Brannon won with a time of 10:41, beating Royals runner Kaden Galles by 5 seconds.
Girls 4x800: George-Little Rock won with a time of 10:35; the Wolverines were second in 10:36.
Boys 4x800: Gehlen edged the Royals, as the Jays won with 8:33.74. MMCRU’s time was 8:33.99.
Boys SHR: The Jays won with a time of 68.86; Westwood wsa second at 69.60.
Girls SHR: Gehlen (69.22) and Remsen St. Mary’s (70.16) were the top-two teams.
Girls 100: Wolverines junior Annika Jenness won with a time of 12.93 while RSM freshman Claire Schroeder was second (13.32).
Boys 100: Gehlen senior Derek Von Arb was second at 11.60.