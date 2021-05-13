Early track and field results from state-qualifying meets

The Iowa and Nebraska state-qualifying meets were held on Thursday, and here are the results that were reported in as of The Journal’s press time.

The top-2 place winners in Iowa automatically qualified for the state meet, which starts this upcoming Thursday in Des Moines.

Class 3A meet at MOC-Floyd Valley

The Warriors won two early events in Orange City. Warriors senior Tessa Smith won the discus with a throw of 116 feet, 7 inches.

The boys’ sprint medley relay — consisting of Kaden Smith, Matthew Schwedler, Parker Kaler and Ashton Verdoorn — won the race with a time of 1 minute, 36.61 seconds.

The Warriors had four events that placed in second.

Addy Mosier was second in both jumping field events. Mosier cleared the five-foot mark to place second in the high jump, then the Warriors junior was second in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 3 inches.

Jacob Hoffman also placed second in a field event. Hoffman was second in the high jump, as he cleared the 5-10 mark.