East advances to Class 5A-Region 1 final against Dowling Catholic

SIOUX CITY — The North High School volleyball team had a premium chance to take a 2-0 lead against the 10th-ranked team in Class 5A on Thursday at East High School.

After winning the first set, North then battled back in the second and had it at set point, 24-23, against East.

The Stars couldn’t put away the second set, though, to claim a crucial 2-0 lead in the 5A region semifinal.

East was able to take advantage of some Stars’ errors to win the second set to even the match at 1-1.

That allowed the Black Raiders to be back into the match, and they took advantage. East held the lead for most of the next two sets and moved on with a 17-25, 27-25, 25-19, 25-13 region victory over North.

“Hand it off to North, they did their homework and they made us rethink our game plan,” East coach Tunisia May said. “We just had to refigure it out and they got it. It’s up to the girls. They have to make that decision of ‘we are going to finish this’ and ‘we are go ing to move on’ and they did. I am proud of them for that.”

North couldn’t ever get that same energy back that it displayed in the first set and parts in the second, which allowed East to come away with the four-set victory.