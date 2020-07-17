East baseball stayed on task, beat West 9-1 in playoff opener

“When I walked into that gate this afternoon I sensed the look on their face that they were all business today. We never used the word revenge once, we talked about how we were disappointed last year how we came onto the field to play and they just flat out beat us. We knew we had to have our best effort today and we got it.”

Kaden Schossow started the Black Raider second inning with a single to left field and Kolby Thiesen followed with his first of two bunt singles.

Chayce Patterson made it three singles in a row and after Cam Riemer was hit by a pitch, Patino hit a two-run double down the right-field line.

East added an unearned run in the third. Patino got his second two-run double, this one an opposite-field shot to the gap in left-center, in the fourth while Terrick Thompson drove in the ninth run on a sacrifice fly.

Riemer pitched three scoreless innings, working out of jams in the second and third. West had the first two runners on in the second and two more in the third.

Sophomore Aidan Haukup, lefty, worked until the sixth when Boever replaced him and finished up, striking out the side in the seventh inning.