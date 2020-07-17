East baseball stayed on task, beat West 9-1 in playoff opener

SIOUX CITY — Unlike a year ago at this time, West wasn’t able to sneak up on East in an Iowa Class 4A baseball substate.
The fifth-ranked Black Raiders stayed on task, went to work early against West ace Colby Nieman and downed the Wolverines 9-1 Friday at East High.
Alec Patino had three hits and drove in four runs for East, which will take a 17-5 mark into a substate semifinal against Fort Dodge Monday at East.
“Everyone was super pumped today and we had a ton of energy on the bench and I think that’s what got us the dub today,” Patino said. “All of the seniors and everyone else who played in that game last year were having a real sour feeling and there was no way we were going to let that happen again.”
Patino, an Iowa Western Community College recruit who has been swinging a particularly hot bat of late, cracked a pair of two-run doubles as part of a nine-hit East attack.
The senior catcher also scored the first run of the game in the opening frame. Patino singled, ran all the way to third on an errant pickoff attempt and scored on a sacrifice fly by Cael Boever.
East rapped five hits and scored four runs in the second and eventually mounted a 9-0 lead before the Wolverines got on the board in the fifth inning.
“My hat’s off to our kids, we challenged them all week,” East Coach Kevin Dicus said. “It was kind of a rough week and it was about it’s one chance on game day and Friday is one chance and we need to be ready to play. I couldn’t be more proud of them.
“When I walked into that gate this afternoon I sensed the look on their face that they were all business today. We never used the word revenge once, we talked about how we were disappointed last year how we came onto the field to play and they just flat out beat us. We knew we had to have our best effort today and we got it.”
Kaden Schossow started the Black Raider second inning with a single to left field and Kolby Thiesen followed with his first of two bunt singles.
Chayce Patterson made it three singles in a row and after Cam Riemer was hit by a pitch, Patino hit a two-run double down the right-field line.
East added an unearned run in the third. Patino got his second two-run double, this one an opposite-field shot to the gap in left-center, in the fourth while Terrick Thompson drove in the ninth run on a sacrifice fly.
Riemer pitched three scoreless innings, working out of jams in the second and third. West had the first two runners on in the second and two more in the third.
Sophomore Aidan Haukup, lefty, worked until the sixth when Boever replaced him and finished up, striking out the side in the seventh inning.
“We set the stage early, we really barrelled up balls,” Dicus said. “That’s a pretty good pitcher out there and he’s had a couple of real quality wins. We knew we were getting him and our guys rose to the occasion, we pounded balls all over the yard, we got the ponies running and we scored a lot of runs.”
Boever contributed a couple of hits from the No. 3 spot in the order and Thiesen legged out two bunt hits. The Black Raiders stole four bases and took advantage of three West errors.
West closed its season with a 9-10 record under first-year Coach Gabe Hoogers. The Wolverines finished fourth in the Missouri River Conference with an 8-6 mark.
Nieman, who didn’t have his best stuff on the mound, collected a couple of hits in his final prep contest.
The Wolverines finished with seven hits and got their only run on an RBI single by Keegan Hegna. West loaded the bases with one out in that frame, but Haukap struck out both Skylar Hansen and Brady Larson on called third strikes.
