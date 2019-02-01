SIOUX CITY - No. 4 East scored the first 23 points of the game and had little problem rewarding Coach Ras Vanderloo with his 200th career coaching win spilling Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in a Missouri River Conference boys basketball game Friday evening 78-21.
Jaleque Dunson scored 17 points and Javonte Keck added a double-double with a dozen points and 10 rebounds. Aiden Vanderloo, coach Vanderloo's nephew also chipped in 13 points as the Black Raiders won for the 14th time in 15 outings this season. East is back in action taking on Sioux Falls Christian in a game that will be played at the Sanford Pentagon Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Coach Vanderloo has won 150 games at East High after previously winning 50 outings at the Woodbury Central boss.