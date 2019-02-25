SIOUX CITY - East pulled away in the second half after a close 14 minutes of play to start things out and went on a record a 71-48 win over Lewis Central in a Class 4A substate basketball game on its home court Monday evening.
The Black Raiders held a 26-22 lead with two minutes left in the first half before scoring the final four points before intermission to lead 30-22. A 20-12 edge in the third quarter gave East a 50-34 cushion heading to the final frame and it was able to claim its 20th win of the season.
Senior Aidan Vanderloo had 19 points to pace East while junior Jaleque Dunson chipped in 17 and classmate Sayvion Armstong had 14. Javonte Keck led the Black Raiders with six rebounds and Armstong had four assists.
To earn a state tournament bid, East will need to defeat Missouri River Conference for West a third time after winning the previous two games by a combined five points. The Black Raiders logged a 69-65 win on their home court n Dec. 7 then went to West High and took a 65-64 nail biter.
The Wolverines fought off Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in the other substate semifinal Monday. The 4A substate final is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center.
Easton Dermody scored 13 points to lead the Titans, who end their season with a 13-10 record.