East boys basketball beats a learning South Sioux City squad

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Ras Vanderloo wondered going into Saturday’s game against the South Sioux City High School basketball team whether East would be tired after West gave the Black Raiders a test the night before.
The Black Raiders quickly put those doubts at rest from the opening tip.
East (5-0) defeated South Sioux 81-49 at the MiniDome, and exploded with a 21-point first quarter where it seemed that the Black Raiders were energized, not groggy.
It’s a season-high for the Black Raiders, surpassing the 78 scored against Spencer on Dec. 3.
East jumped out to an 8-0 lead early thanks to baskets from Jaleque Dunson and Aden Gomez, and the Black Raiders led from wire-to-wire.
The Black Raiders led 21-8 after the first quarter and 48-22 at the half.
“I think whenever you play back-to-back … these are young kids, these are 16, 17, 18-year old kids, you never think they should be tired,” Vanderloo said. “Sometimes when you watch, the defensive intensity may not be where it’s supposed to be. I thought we did an okay job. As a coach, you find things that can be better.”
Vanderloo wasn’t afraid to make substitutions on Saturday, one to alleviate fatigue and to get younger kids some experience late in the game.
All 12 Black Raiders who dressed for the game saw game action, and eight of them scored in the lopsided win.
Dunson led East with a game-high 25 points. He hit four 3s, two in each half.
“We got some rest over the night and all day, then we came out with some confidence,” Dunson said. “We took care of business. The key was just communication and ball movement. We got open shots and we executed.”
Danny Callahan made eight shots and both of his free throws to contribute 18 points.
Sayvion Armstrong scored 17 points. Armstrong made three 3s. In all, the Black Raiders hit nine 3s in the win and went 7-for-10 from the free-throw line.
“When you get into the 80s as a high school team, you’re doing something right,” Vanderloo said. “Even though we can nit-pick some things, overall it was good.”
Cardinals senior Jake Aitken scored a game-high 25 points.
“I kept on shooting,” Aitken said. “I missed some but I kept letting them fly. They eventually found their way in.”
Kaden Sailors had seven points.
The Cardinals made 18 shots and were 4-for-7 from the stripe.
Aitken knew it was going to be a challenge trying to slow down an East offense that has several options.
“They were very athletic, and they’ve been in the gym longer than most of us,” Aitken said. “We’re a really inexperienced team. Kaden and I are the only ones who have seen the varsity floor. It was a tough matchup, and I feel like we’ve played to our potential and played as well as we could have.”
This season — and not just basketball — has been a strange one for Aitken and other South Sioux athletes.
Both the basketball programs have new coaches this year.
On the boys side, Jared Langel takes over for Terry Comstock — now an assistant at East — and Steve Selk takes over the girls basketball program for the departed Molly Hornbeck, now at Columbus.
“I like them,” Aitken said. “They got to know us really well, and they have a good connection with us. They know what our game is like and what we do to have new success.”
In two sports this season, Aitken has played for two new coaches. During the football season, Aitken was the quarterback under new coach Christopher Stein.
“It’s weird,” Aitken said. “I only have one year. I wish the coaches would have come a little earlier to get the foundation built a little earlier.
“(Stein) thought about the little things, and I took that to heart,” Aitken said. “I still live by that. I focus on the little things every day and see the outcome it brings.”
Selk said at the beginning of the season that because he was hired late, he is still getting to know the players and identify their strengths and weaknesses.
“To a certain extent, we’re still learning about each other,” Selk said. “There are just different philosophies between Molly and me. It’s different for them and different for me and different for the coaching staff. It’s not that they’re buying in. They’re coming to practice every day trying to do what we’re trying to do.”
Selk also thinks the Cardinals girls are thinking too much on the floor, and once they start reacting, play and execution will start improving.
So, what is the strength of the Cardinals girls team?
“They’re skillful basketball players,” Selk said. “They have fun as a team and they like being around each other.”