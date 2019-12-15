East boys basketball beats a learning South Sioux City squad

“They were very athletic, and they’ve been in the gym longer than most of us,” Aitken said. “We’re a really inexperienced team. Kaden and I are the only ones who have seen the varsity floor. It was a tough matchup, and I feel like we’ve played to our potential and played as well as we could have.”

This season — and not just basketball — has been a strange one for Aitken and other South Sioux athletes.

Both the basketball programs have new coaches this year.

On the boys side, Jared Langel takes over for Terry Comstock — now an assistant at East — and Steve Selk takes over the girls basketball program for the departed Molly Hornbeck, now at Columbus.

“I like them,” Aitken said. “They got to know us really well, and they have a good connection with us. They know what our game is like and what we do to have new success.”

In two sports this season, Aitken has played for two new coaches. During the football season, Aitken was the quarterback under new coach Christopher Stein.

“It’s weird,” Aitken said. “I only have one year. I wish the coaches would have come a little earlier to get the foundation built a little earlier.