East boys basketball loses back-to-back games for first time in nine years

Vanderloo has been a part of everything that has to do with athletics, from losing seasons to winning seasons. He understands losing — albeit a rarity — is part of basketball and life.

Even though Vanderloo pointed out multiple times that there are no excuses for the last two losses, he pointed out that East went 18 days without a game due to the state-mandated holiday break.

Iowa high school teams are not allowed to have a sanctioned game when school is out of session for holiday break, but teams are allowed to have practice and one scrimmage. East scrimmaged MOC-Floyd Valley over the holidays.

The Black Raiders may have lost their sync in those 18 days, and Vanderloo hypothesized if the guys were getting back into a game-mode rhythm.

“That’s not why we lost, but you get out of sync,” Vanderloo said. “All of a sudden you have to take a break, and it’s hard to come back from that. I’m not blaming that on the loss, because we lost fair and square. I just think it hurts Iowa kids. We go up to Yankton, and they played I think three games over Christmas break … when you haven’t played in whenever the heck it’s been, well, that’s what happens.