East boys basketball loses back-to-back games for first time in nine years

SIOUX CITY — Ras Vanderloo couldn’t believe the statistic he cited after Tuesday night’s loss at home to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.
The Black Raiders lost to the Lynx, 59-51, at home, which is rare it itself. It was the first home loss for the Black Raiders since Sergeant Bluff-Luton beat East 82-75, on Jan. 25, 2019.
To make the loss even more of a novelty, the Black Raiders suffered their second loss in a row in a single season for the first time under the direction of Vanderloo, who took over nine seasons ago at East.
“It’s a crazy stat,” Vanderloo said. “When you falter, you find out the reasons why and you get back to work.”
East lost to Yankton last Tuesday in overtime on the road, and it was scheduled to play Omaha Central on Friday in the CNOS Classic, but that game was canceled due to inclement weather.
Vanderloo sat in the locker room well after the game to reflect on the feeling of losing back-to-back games for the first time in nine years.
“I just think people come in, buy a ticket, sit in the stands and expect East to win its home game, because they always do,” Vanderloo said. “It’s a challenge every night regardless of who you’re playing. We played a good team, and we came up a little short. I think there were some people in the stands — and even in the locker room — who were a little bit stunned.”
Vanderloo has been a part of everything that has to do with athletics, from losing seasons to winning seasons. He understands losing — albeit a rarity — is part of basketball and life.
Even though Vanderloo pointed out multiple times that there are no excuses for the last two losses, he pointed out that East went 18 days without a game due to the state-mandated holiday break.
Iowa high school teams are not allowed to have a sanctioned game when school is out of session for holiday break, but teams are allowed to have practice and one scrimmage. East scrimmaged MOC-Floyd Valley over the holidays.
You have free articles remaining.
The Black Raiders may have lost their sync in those 18 days, and Vanderloo hypothesized if the guys were getting back into a game-mode rhythm.
“That’s not why we lost, but you get out of sync,” Vanderloo said. “All of a sudden you have to take a break, and it’s hard to come back from that. I’m not blaming that on the loss, because we lost fair and square. I just think it hurts Iowa kids. We go up to Yankton, and they played I think three games over Christmas break … when you haven’t played in whenever the heck it’s been, well, that’s what happens.
“It hurts all of Iowa kids, and I think we need to move into the 2000s, or at least the 1990s, and get on board with what’s going on around the nation.”
The Black Raiders were out-of-sync in the fourth quarter, and the Lynx’s man-to-man defense played a large role in that.
The Lynx outscored East 21-10 in the final eight minutes, and Lincoln sophomore Josh Dix had a lot to do with that.
“I thought we matched their intensity, then all of a sudden, we hit a wall mentally, physically and the whole ordeal,” Vanderloo said. “We didn’t react to it very well.”
Dix hit three 3-pointers en route to scoring 17 points in the final stanza to keep a steady hold of the Missouri River Conference lead by one game over the Black Raiders.
“We know what kind of player he is, and you can’t leave players like him open,” Vanderloo said. “Fourth quarter, things just took a left turn on us. We left him open in the corner twice, and that was something we worked on in practice (on Monday). That’s what’s disappointing. We prepared for it, but we didn’t execute it.”
Lincoln’s defense also held Jaleque Dunson to two second-half points and Sayvion Armstrong with seven after half. Armstrong led the Black Raiders with 22 points and Dunson scored 10.
Lincoln led 26-25 at halftime.
Vanderloo admitted that the Lynx’s defense was the best East had seen all year.
Vanderloo is eager to see how the Black Raiders respond to two straight losses. They won’t have much time to dwell, as a Le Mars team that beat West on Tuesday night will challenge East on Saturday night (weather permitting).