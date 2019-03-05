DES MOINES | Future University of Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell took advantage of his 6-foot-5, 218-pound frame, showing his athleticism.
Campbell scored 10 of his 16 points in the first half for third-seeded Cedar Falls, which stretched a 13-10 lead when it went on a 20-9 second-quarter tear on the way to a 63-41 opening round Class 4A state basketball triumph over East Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Campbell missed just once on eight hard moves to the basket. He also grabbed 10 rebounds while leading the defending 4A state champs to their fifth straight victory and a first-round win over East for the second straight year.
“Coach (Ryan Schultz) told me to go in strong,” said Campbell, who led Cedar Falls with 123.5 tackles during a 12-1 football season that ended with a 22-16 loss in the 4A finals to West Des Moines Dowling.
“Everything worked out for me tonight. I was just feeling it, I guess. The plan against East? Obviously, they’re very talented. No. 30 (Javonte Keck) a pretty good at mid-range and as a rebounder. (Aidan) Vanderloo and (Jaleque) Dunson are really good shooters and drivers, so we had to play really good defense.”
Mission accomplished for Cedar Falls (19-3), which a year ago, defeated East 75-47. The Tigers shot 50 percent from the field and limited the Missouri River Athletic Conference champions to cold 29.8 percent shooting.
Two more future football collegians played for Cedar Falls. Campbell will be joined at Iowa by 6-7 Jackson Frericks (9 points, 4 rebounds), a tight end who will snared 29 catches for 346 catches and five touchdowns.
Logan Wolf (21 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists), who had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists in last year’s win over East, will play both football and basketball at the University of Northern Iowa. Wolf, the Tigers’ leading scorer with a 15.3 average, had 71 catches for 1,221 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Cedar Falls was perhaps the most athletic squad Coach Ras Vanderloo’s Black Raiders have faced this season. East, which finished the season with a 20-2 record, received 17 points from Sayvion Armstrong, the squad’s lone double-digit scorer.
“Those guys are big strong men,” said Vanderloo. “They’re Division I football players and when the ball goes up, that’s how they play. Not to discredit our guys, because we’re more of an athletic team, but (Cedar Falls) is more a power team. Tonight, power beat athletic. That’s a very good team.
“They took us out of things we normally do. It’s a long season and our season was great. I’m not going to let the last day sour-taste, or override what we did as a whole. A 21-2 record, we’ll take that every year. It’s a sour taste right now. I feel bad for the seniors, but at the end of the day, what a great season.”
Hounded throughout the night by Wolf, East’s scoring leader, senior Aidan Vanderloo (23.3 ppg), was held to just four points, the only time he’s been held to single-digits this season. The nephew of the head coach finished his four-year career as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,477 points.
Javonte Keck, a 6-foot-7 senior, was held to eight points, six below his 14.1 scoring average. Jaleque Dunson, who will join Armstrong in the starting lineup next season, was held to five points, 11 below his average.
Making its 20th state appearance, East received its first four points from Armstrong. Keck gave the Black Raiders an 8-5 lead on a dunk, but Wolf tied the game on a three-pointer and added a layup with 2:01 left in the first quarter that eventually gave Cedar Falls the lead for keeps.
Campbell scored eight second-quarter points for the Tigers. His defensive-minded teammates, which entered the game allowing an average of 42.1 points, received a pair of second-quarter blocked shots from Wolf, who swatted shots from Vanderloo and another East senior, Jack Peterson.
“They were bigger and stronger than us, but I still tried to attack,” said Armstrong. “They were a very good team, very athletic, very strong. They run. They can do everything. They’re probably the best team we’ve seen all year.”
“Not only are they big and strong, but they’re athletic,” said Vanderloo. “We play a different style, which isn’t right or wrong, it’s different. Fair and square, we didn’t shoot the ball well. We rebounded with them well. We did some good things. We just couldn’t get that thing in the hoop.”