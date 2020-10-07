East boys golf prepares for state tournament with one-stroke mentality

“We tell our guys all the time, it’s the team that doesn’t panic and the team that can be themselves are the ones who come out in the end,” Drent said. “I was happy for them. You have to have good players and I don’t want to minimize what Ras (Vanderloo) and I do, but it’s about the guys who play golf. These guys don’t pick up a club randomly and qualify for state. We’re competing with really high-level teams.”

If there was a moment where the Black Raiders felt confident, it may have been at the Fort Dodge Invitational.

At that Sept. 1 meet at Fort Dodge Country Club, the Black Raiders finished fourth, but the three teams that beat East that afternoon — Ankeny, Ankeny Centennial and Waukee — are all teams that made it to state, too.

Anderson and Spier both tied that day for seventh with 76s.

“That’s the one time with all the craziness that’s going on in the world, you got to see those CIML schools that you don’t normally get to see,” Drent said. “Last year we did not have a good showing out there, and this year, we did. I think there’s been genuine confidence with our crew.”

Grandpa’s influence