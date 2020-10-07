East boys golf prepares for state tournament with one-stroke mentality

SIOUX CITY — One stroke at a time.
That’s the mantra the East High School boys golf team is taking with itself to Des Moines as it competes in the Class 4A boys golf tournament on Friday and Saturday.
It’s the first time since 2002 that the Black Raiders have qualified for the state tournament, and coach Brian Drent believes it can hang with the top teams at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.
“We found that out last year that one stroke or two could make the difference,” Drent said. “Let’s just value every swing we make. I think everybody just said (on Monday) to take it one stroke at a time.”
The Black Raiders carded a collective team score of 324 earlier this week at Whispering Creek to break the long state-qualifying drought. Ethan Spier and Cole Johnson were the top-two golfers for East with scores of 76 and 81 throughout 18 holes.
It’s not just those two going, though. East is also sending Drake Anderson, Cam Riemer, Gavin Cote and Cael Boever.
The Black Raiders know a thing or two about the “every stroke matters” mentality. They fell two strokes short of the cut in 2019, and worked throughout the spring, summer and fall to make sure that falling short wasn’t something that was going to happen again.
And, that’s the message that will be sent before weekend play: Just take it one stroke, one swing at a time.
“We tell our guys all the time, it’s the team that doesn’t panic and the team that can be themselves are the ones who come out in the end,” Drent said. “I was happy for them. You have to have good players and I don’t want to minimize what Ras (Vanderloo) and I do, but it’s about the guys who play golf. These guys don’t pick up a club randomly and qualify for state. We’re competing with really high-level teams.”
If there was a moment where the Black Raiders felt confident, it may have been at the Fort Dodge Invitational.
At that Sept. 1 meet at Fort Dodge Country Club, the Black Raiders finished fourth, but the three teams that beat East that afternoon — Ankeny, Ankeny Centennial and Waukee — are all teams that made it to state, too.
Anderson and Spier both tied that day for seventh with 76s.
“That’s the one time with all the craziness that’s going on in the world, you got to see those CIML schools that you don’t normally get to see,” Drent said. “Last year we did not have a good showing out there, and this year, we did. I think there’s been genuine confidence with our crew.”
Grandpa’s influence
Out of all the East golfers, no one spends more time on the course than Spier. In fact, Whispering Creek is his second home.
His grandfather, Larry Franzen, helped build Whispering Creek.
Franzen has worked with Spier since he was two, but the real work came in the last three-plus years.
Franzen has worked tirelessly working with Spier on his swing, making sure that it’s as smooth as possible.
Franzen has also put in a physical investment, according to Spier.
“I’m not going to lie, he’s probably spent $7,000 in me just to compete and for teachers and everything,” Spier said. “He means a lot to me. I want to say that he kind of won this thing for us. He’s taught me so much, and taught me everything I know about golf.”
There’s one lesson that has stuck out the most to Spier from his grandpa.
Yep, you guessed it: Taking the game one stroke at a time.
“I can’t think about the next hole,” Spier said. “That right there, he knows to take it one shot at a time and one stroke at a time. Just to slow down.”
Drent has noticed Spier’s work ethic since he became a member of the Black Raiders.
“Ethan spends more time playing than anyone else, and I think the guys respect that,” Drent said. “Ethan is really the one-sport guy on our roster. He’s here every day.”
