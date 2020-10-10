East boys golf team comes home with eighth-place finish

"Both those guys are good, but they just couldn't figure out the greens," Drent said. "We talked about strategy. Let's just try to two-putt and worry about the speed and not the line. That's just a testament to the course."

Johnson carded an eagle on hole No. 18, a par five, on Saturday. He was on the fairway shooting his third shot on the hole. When Johnson saw the ball land in the cup, the Black Raiders junior raised his arms in the air in celebration.

Drent didn't see Johnson make the 3-shot eagle, but congratulated him shortly thereafter.

"He's been steady for us all year," Drent said. "I'm not surprised he had that moment on that course."

That wasn't the highlight, however, according to Drent. The highlight was that six guys from East High School competed at a state golf meet as a team for the first time since 2002.

"Everyone had a countable score at some time this weekend," Drent said. "That's a testament to the team. Our strength is that we have some really good players."

Waukee Jack Starr was the individual state champion with a 147. He shot a 72 on Saturday.

