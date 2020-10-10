East boys golf team comes home with eighth-place finish

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — All things considered, the East High School boys golf team stayed competitive throughout the weekend at the Class 4A boys golf tournament.
The Black Raiders finished tied for eighth place Saturday at Des Moines Golf and Country Club with a collective team score of 670. Waukee won the whole thing with 605 points.
"That course is really hard," East coach Brian Drent said. "I thought we would score better on it. I love how they competed. If you had told us at the beginning of the season that we were going to make the state tournament and finish in eighth place, I’m in. I think all the guys would have, too."
Black Raiders junior Ethan Spier led his team with a 32nd-place finish. His 36-hole score was 165, a 21-over-par at a tough course. He carded an 82, an improvement after Friday's 83.
Drake Anderson was tied for 45th, and his score was 165. Cole Johnson finished one stroke back of Anderson, Cam Reimer was 55th (172), Gavin Cote was 70th (178) and Cael Boever was 75th with a 180.
The toughest part of Saturday's round came on the greens. The greens were hard to read and were fast, which created problems.
Even Anderson and Spier, who Drent said "are as good as anybody at ball striking," struggled with their putts.
"Both those guys are good, but they just couldn't figure out the greens," Drent said. "We talked about strategy. Let's just try to two-putt and worry about the speed and not the line. That's just a testament to the course."
Johnson carded an eagle on hole No. 18, a par five, on Saturday. He was on the fairway shooting his third shot on the hole. When Johnson saw the ball land in the cup, the Black Raiders junior raised his arms in the air in celebration.
Drent didn't see Johnson make the 3-shot eagle, but congratulated him shortly thereafter.
"He's been steady for us all year," Drent said. "I'm not surprised he had that moment on that course."
That wasn't the highlight, however, according to Drent. The highlight was that six guys from East High School competed at a state golf meet as a team for the first time since 2002.
"Everyone had a countable score at some time this weekend," Drent said. "That's a testament to the team. Our strength is that we have some really good players."
Waukee Jack Starr was the individual state champion with a 147. He shot a 72 on Saturday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!