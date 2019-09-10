LE MARS, Iowa -- The East boys golf team finished a few strokes ahead of Bishop Heelan to claim the golf meet in Le Mars on Tuesday at Willow Creek.
East shot a 311 compared to 317 For Heelan to win the team title. Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished in third place with a 327. Le Mars followed with a 353 and North shot a 363. West shot 414.
Heelan's Jackson Thompson shot a one-under par 70 to claim the individual title.
You have free articles remaining.
Ethan Spier and Noah Dickman each led East as both of them tied for third place after shooting a 75. East's Aden Gomez was fifth with an 80 and Cole Johnson finished in seventh after carding an 81.
Skyler Warren led SB-L as he finished as the runner-up with a 73. Reid Cummings finished in sixth place with an 81.
Spencer Mackey led Le Mars as he finished in eighth place with an 82.