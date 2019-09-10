{{featured_button_text}}

LE MARS, Iowa -- The East boys golf team finished a few strokes ahead of Bishop Heelan to claim the golf meet in Le Mars on Tuesday at Willow Creek.

East shot a 311 compared to 317 For Heelan to win the team title. Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished in third place with a 327. Le Mars followed with a 353 and North shot a 363. West shot 414.

Heelan's Jackson Thompson shot a one-under par 70 to claim the individual title.

Ethan Spier and Noah Dickman each led East as both of them tied for third place after shooting a 75. East's Aden Gomez was fifth with an 80 and Cole Johnson finished in seventh after carding an 81.

Skyler Warren led SB-L as he finished as the runner-up with a 73. Reid Cummings finished in sixth place with an 81.

Spencer Mackey led Le Mars as he finished in eighth place with an 82.

