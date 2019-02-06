SIOUX CITY -- East scored 20 points in the first quarter. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln was held to three points. The Black Raiders only extended the lead at halftime, going up by 31 points as East cruised to a 75-29 win on Wednesday.
East, which is ranked No. 7 in Class 4A in the Iowa Associated Press poll, improved to 16-1 overall and it's the fourth straight win for the Black Raiders.
Aiden Vanderloo led the Black Raiders with 27 points. Jaleque Dunson hit three three-pointers and finished with 19 points.
Abraham Lincoln fell to 10-7 with the loss. Kai Caldwell led the Lynx with nine points.