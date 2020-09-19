East defense finds itself in the right place at the right time

Not long after that, Vanderloo had his chance at an interception.

The Stars had called timeout, facing a 4th-and-1 from the East 41. Before the play happened, East’s Taejon Jones went over to Vanderloo and hinted at him that a big play was coming.

It turns out Jones has a good sense about making an important play.

At first, Vanderloo didn’t believe Jones.

The Stars tried a trick pass play. Once Vanderloo saw that the Stars were trying for the middle of the field, all Vanderloo could think that Jones was right and couldn’t believe it.

Jones tipped the pass and Vanderloo caught the ball before it fell onto the Elwood Olsen Stadium turf.

“Oddly enough, when (Taejon) says something, something big usually happens,” Vanderloo said.

Vanderloo admitted that the Black Raiders were aiming to shut out the Stars. The Black Raiders had allowed 14 points or more in all three of the games before Friday’s shutout.

“As long as we played a good defensive game, we would be all right,” Vanderloo said. “We want to keep things simple and let the offense do the rest.”