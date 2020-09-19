East defense finds itself in the right place at the right time

SIOUX CITY — Over the last couple of weeks, the East High School football team realized why defense was important to its success.
The East playmakers made the plays they needed to Friday in a 34-0 win against North, forcing the Stars to six interceptions.
“Kudos to our defense, they’ve been great over the last couple of games,” East coach Brian Webb said. “I think it’s just focus and getting guys in the right spots. We’re figuring out what players do well and putting them in the right spot.”
Cass Camarigg, Bennett Vanderloo and DeVares Whitaker were in all in the right spot on Friday night.
Camarigg, a senior, had two interceptions. His first interception came in the final 2 minutes of the first half, as he caught a Gavin Hauge throw, and he returned it to the North 20-yard-line.
That East drive ended with a Jacob Schroeder field goal.
Then, Camarigg’s second INT of the night came on North’s second drive of the second half. There, the 6-foot-2 senior defensive back caught Hauge’s underthrown pass and returned it 32 yards to give the Black Raiders a short field.
Whitaker had two interceptions, returning one in the third quarter that broke the game open to a 27-0 lead.
Not long after that, Vanderloo had his chance at an interception.
The Stars had called timeout, facing a 4th-and-1 from the East 41. Before the play happened, East’s Taejon Jones went over to Vanderloo and hinted at him that a big play was coming.
It turns out Jones has a good sense about making an important play.
At first, Vanderloo didn’t believe Jones.
The Stars tried a trick pass play. Once Vanderloo saw that the Stars were trying for the middle of the field, all Vanderloo could think that Jones was right and couldn’t believe it.
Jones tipped the pass and Vanderloo caught the ball before it fell onto the Elwood Olsen Stadium turf.
“Oddly enough, when (Taejon) says something, something big usually happens,” Vanderloo said.
Vanderloo admitted that the Black Raiders were aiming to shut out the Stars. The Black Raiders had allowed 14 points or more in all three of the games before Friday’s shutout.
“As long as we played a good defensive game, we would be all right,” Vanderloo said. “We want to keep things simple and let the offense do the rest.”
Webb, meanwhile, hopes the Black Raiders can clean things up for the remaining three games of the regular season.
They host Council Bluffs Jefferson for homecoming next week at Olsen, then the last two games are on the road at Fort Dodge and Council Bluffs Lincoln.
The Black Raiders committed three turnovers, and two of them were on fumble plays.
“It’s frustrating,” Webb said. “The fact of the matter is, we have to keep playing better. It can’t happen. We have to get better. We struggled in a lot of areas running the ball, we struggled passing the ball. We have to work on getting better, and if we can, we have a chance to be a pretty good football team.
“We’re doing enough right now,” Webb said. “We’ve got to improve on the turnovers. One good area we had tonight is we only had two penalties, so that’s a step in the right direction.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!