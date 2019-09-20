{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY — The East High School football team earned a 37-0 win on its homecoming Friday against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln. 

Kyler Peterson scored the first touchdown with 2 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the first quarter for the Black Raiders on an interception return. 

Gabe Wagner got a long touchdown with 3:27 left in the second quarter that gave East a 17-0 lead, and that was the eventual halftime score. 

Peterson scored a 64-yard rushing touchdown 23 seconds into the third quarter. 

Kayden Jones had a long touchdown reception from Kaige Kellen later in the third quarter. 

The Black Raiders' final score came from a Dylan Harper 32-yard touchdown run. 

