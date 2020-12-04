East girls basketball defeats Bishop Heelan in close rivalry game

SIOUX CITY — Thursday’s game between the East and Bishop Heelan girls basketball teams featured several teachable moments.
East won the game 43-39, and both coaches — Brian Drent of East and Jay Wright of Heelan — saw some moments where both teams can build on as they get closer toward the holiday break.
The second half of the game featured a big run by each team, but in the end, the Black Raiders (2-0, 1-0) hit clutch free throws in the final minute to keep the Crusaders at bay.
Heelan did have a shot to take the lead at the free throw line, down 40-39 with 11.3 seconds left. But Heelan sophomore Payton Schermerhorn missed the front end of a bonus opportunity.
Kyley Vondrak and Kaia Downs made free throws down the stretch, giving the Black Raiders their second win of the season and first in the Missouri River Conference.
East was a regular visitor to the free throw line as the Black Raiders were 16-for-22 from the line and were in the bonus before the third quarter ended.
The Black Raiders’ win on Tuesday over Spencer was a close one, too, beating the Tigers on the road 60-57.
“I think it’s a sign of a good basketball team when you can win close games, which we’ve done twice this year,” Brian Drent said. “Like I told the girls, we have no seniors. These girls have played a lot of basketball, but maybe not in these roles. It puts a seed that we’ve been in this situation.”
Drent knew coming back against a city rival after playing the Tigers would be tough, but the girls didn’t show their fatigue.
The Black Raiders’ defense was aggressive by challenging the Crusaders to make tough passes all around the floor. When the Crusaders were ready to shoot the ball, there was a Black Raiders defender there and ready to contest the shot.
Drent the rest of the Black Raiders coaching staff has encouraged that since the beginning of the season.
“Last year’s team was a little less athletic,” Brian Drent said. “We were so passive. We were keeping stuff in front of us and making teams work. This year, we’re trying to get steals. We’re playing multiple defenses and a lot of things factor with that.
“There’s going to be times where it’s going to look ugly, but that’s part of playing pressure defense,” Brian Drent added. “It’s never going to be perfect and you have to look at the pluses and minuses. Can we take teams out of what they’re trying to do? If we can do that, it’s probably worth the gamble.”
Downs had a couple of steals in the fourth quarter, and her second steal in that span turned into two free throws.
“We were working on reading steals and stuff, and to have those work out in games is really fun for us,” Downs said. “It’s fun being able to get out in run. Obviously with cross country, I’m able to do that, but it’s really nice to just have a faster offense and being able to play more in transition. That definitely plays more to our style.”
Downs, who finished third on Oct. 30 in the Class 4A girls state cross country meet, led the Black Raiders with 11 points. Kayla Benson had nine points.
East built a 6-0 run that spanned exactly 3 minutes, and in the frame, the Black Raiders forced Heelan to commit six turnovers.
Livi Wells and Alex Flattery also had steals in that stretch.
Not long after the Black Raiders went on their run, the Crusaders created a streak of their own.
Heelan went on a 7-0 run in the fourth quarter that gave it a 33-31 lead with 3:07 remaining in the game. In that run, sophomore Kenley Meis hit a 3-pointer, Schermerhorn scored a fast-break layup and Joslyn Verzal made a nice back-door cut to the basket for a score.
Heelan also took the lead with 2:10 left on another Meis 3-pointer, but Taylor Drent neuralized it with a 3 of her own 11 seconds later.
The Crusaders were still in the game, despite shooting just 1-for-14 in the third quarter.
“We were within reach,” Crusaders coach Jay Wright said. “We can talk about things that went south, but we were in a one-possession game with 18 seconds left with a free throw to take the lead. We’re not where we need to be. We’ll get there. We got good shots.”
The Crusaders are 0-2, but it’s a work-in-progress and everyone is learning.
“Those situations will help us in February,” Wright said. “There are some philosophies that we need to drill more. I could ask what they would do, but it’s not instinct and it’s not muscle memory yet.”
One of the reasons East got into the bonus is that the Crusaders were over-hustling, as Wright put it.
The Crusaders committed five fouls in the second half before the Black Raiders crossed the mid-court line. That’s an area Wright needs to see corrected sooner rather than later.
“The next best play to get into our defense, and we were thinking to be overly aggressive,” Wright said. “It’s not a negative thing. I do think in the half-court, I do think we got a little tired and got beat off the bounce. We’re drilling defense, but we’re not where we need to be yet. We’ll get there.”
Meis led the Crusaders with 18 points. Verzal had nine points and nine rebounds.
