East girls basketball defeats Bishop Heelan in close rivalry game

Drent knew coming back against a city rival after playing the Tigers would be tough, but the girls didn’t show their fatigue.

The Black Raiders’ defense was aggressive by challenging the Crusaders to make tough passes all around the floor. When the Crusaders were ready to shoot the ball, there was a Black Raiders defender there and ready to contest the shot.

Drent the rest of the Black Raiders coaching staff has encouraged that since the beginning of the season.

“Last year’s team was a little less athletic,” Brian Drent said. “We were so passive. We were keeping stuff in front of us and making teams work. This year, we’re trying to get steals. We’re playing multiple defenses and a lot of things factor with that.

“There’s going to be times where it’s going to look ugly, but that’s part of playing pressure defense,” Brian Drent added. “It’s never going to be perfect and you have to look at the pluses and minuses. Can we take teams out of what they’re trying to do? If we can do that, it’s probably worth the gamble.”

Downs had a couple of steals in the fourth quarter, and her second steal in that span turned into two free throws.