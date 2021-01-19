East girls basketball holds off Class 3A No. 13 Bishop Heelan on the road

Kaia Downs scored seven of her game-high 12 points in the first quarter as East took a 14-12 lead. The Black Raiders took control in the second quarter, outscoring Heelan 12-3 to garner a 26-15 halftime lead.

Taylor Drent and Megan Callahan opened the second half with baskets before Vondrak’s trey gave East its biggest lead.

“We turned it over so many times in the first half,” Heelan coach Jay Wright said. “We just kept throwing it to them. We gave up eight offensive rebounds and had 12 turnovers in the first half. That’s 20 possessions where you didn’t even get a shot on goal.

“I was a little nervous about pressing them but when we we press and get up and go full court we’re active. Sometimes if you just make a shot or two you just play a little looser. You need to see the ball go in.”

After whittling the advantage with its full-court man-to-man press at a dozen after three quarters, the Crusaders made 6 of 10 shots in the fourth.

They kept cutting into the East lead as the Black Raiders struggled to get anything going offensively.

After East’s Kayla Benson and Lauryn Peck of Heelan traded 3-pointers, the Crusaders were within 43-39 with 2:38 remaining.