SPENCER, Iowa -- East only managed eight points in the first quarter and trailed Spencer 11-8. A 23-point second quarter gave East a double-digit lead it held onto for the rest of the game as the Black Raiders beat Spender 54-31 on Monday.
It was the fourth straight victory for East, which improved to 13-8 on the season. It was the 15th straight loss for Spencer, which fell to 2-19.
Nyamer Diew had a double-double in the win for East with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Kyley Vondrak had four assists.
For Spencer, Alexa Johnson had nine points.