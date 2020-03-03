East goes cold in 4th, falls one game short of state tournament

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- The East High School boys basketball team found itself in a precarious position early in its Class 4A substate final against Ankeny.
Midway through the second quarter, Ankeny managed to pull away from East as the Black Raiders were staring at a potential double-digit deficit going into halftime.
But the Black Raiders bounced back, making it a four-point game going into halftime and then managed to take the lead in the third quarter.
However, East's offense went cold for the second time in the game, allowing Ankeny to retake the lead in the fourth quarter.
This time, East wasn't able to fully mount a comeback for the second time, leading to Ankeny holding off the Black Raiders for a 73-67 victory at Fort Dodge High School on Tuesday.
The Black Raiders' offense went cold at the wrong time as they also found themselves in foul trouble. Ankeny was successfully getting to the hoop and drawing fouls. That allowed the Hawks to make their free throws in the final quarter, denying the Black Raiders a comeback attempt.
Senior starters Danny Callahan and Jacob Maxey both fouled out in the fourth quarter.
"Once we got in foul trouble, things started to slide the wrong way. The foul issue hurt us bad but we fought hard," East coach Ras Vanderloo said. "We had a six, seven-point lead but the foul situation got to us and we stopped being quite as aggressive. We got beat by a good team, no shame tonight.
"We are disappointed but no shame in what happened. Do I wish we could have a couple possessions back? Absolutely, but life, you don't get things back. You have to deal with it and play on and we were a few baskets short."
East ends the season with a 17-5 record. It was the final game for seniors Jaleque Dunson, Sayvion Armstrong, Callahan, Aden Gomez and Maxey.
Dunson, Armstrong and Callahan were the Black Raiders top three scorers all season and it was the same on Tuesday. Dunson scored 28 points, Armstrong had 26 and Callahan finished with 11 points.
"Sayvion and Jaleque were fantastic, as good as they've been all year. We are going to miss all of those guys," Vanderloo said. "Everyone takes for granted what you have until they are gone. I thank every one of those seniors. They gave us great effort all year. A 17-win season, we aren't apologizing for that.
"We are proud as heck of our guys. The time and commitment they put in over a year, it hurts right now, but looking back on the season, it was a good season."
Ankeny was led by Braxton Bayless, who scored 25 points. Jaxon Smith had 18.
East started with a 5-0 lead but Ankeny bounced back and was up 12-10. A three by Bayless gave the Hawks a three-point lead going into the second quarter and it sparked a 10-1 run, giving Ankeny a 27-15 lead with 4:41 left before the half.
The Black Raiders started to come back because of six straight made free throws. Dunson then knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers and East was down by two. Ankeny did keep the lead, though, and went into halftime up 27-15.
The two 3-pointers sparked Dunson in the third quarter as he scored 10 points in the first four minutes of the third quarter to put East up 43-39.
"That third quarter was as good as we've been all year," Vanderloo said. "We had things rolling good."
East was up 47-39 with 2:47 left in the third when Ankeny took control again. The Hawks finished the third on a 9-2 run to get within one and then started the fourth on a 12-3 run to go up 60-52. Armstrong hit a three with 1:02 left and Dunson hit two free throws with 40 seconds remaining to get within two but East couldn't score again in the 73-67 loss.
"Bayless is as aggressive of player that we've seen all year. Give Ankeny credit for being that way," Vanderloo said. "It's a quickness issue and an explosiveness issue. Bayless has both. Just a little short. But I am happy with our guys."