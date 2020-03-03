East goes cold in 4th, falls to Ankeny is substate final

"We are disappointed but no shame in what happened. Do I wish we could have a couple possessions back? Absolutely, but life, you don't get things back. You have to deal with it and play on and we were a few baskets short."

East ends the season with a 17-5 record. It was the final game for seniors Jaleque Dunson, Sayvion Armstrong, Callahan, Aden Gomez and Maxey.

Dunson, Armstrong and Callahan were the Black Raiders top three scorers all season and it was the same on Tuesday. Dunson scored 28 points, Armstrong had 26 and Callahan finished with 11 points.

"Sayvion and Jaleque were fantastic, as good as they've been all year. We are going to miss all of those guys," Vanderloo said. "Everyone takes for granted what you have until they are gone. I thank every one of those seniors. They gave us great effort all year. A 17-win season, we aren't apologizing for that.

"We are proud as heck of our guys. The time and commitment they put in over a year, it hurts right now, but looking back on the season, it was a good season."

Ankeny was led by Braxton Bayless, who scored 25 points. Jaxon Smith had 18.