East grad Shelby Houlihan had high expectations for Friday's record-breaking 5,000

Houlihan's strongest part of the race was the final 1,600, which she ran in 4:26.42. That was the plan, too, since Houlihan knew she had to be ahead of Schweizer going into the final 800 meters.

"I know her strengths and weaknesses and she knows mine. She knows if I am right there, I am going to go. That was her plan, to try and take the lead at 800. She is so fast, we joke that she is a windup toy. It's impossible to catch her so I had to be in front with 200 to go," Houlihan said. "The final 800, I still felt in control and I had a lot left, so just try and maintain that control and not give it up to her.

"Karissa tried to pass me, she tries with 800 to go in every race. I am going to keep control of the lead and squeeze it down. The last lap, I just tried to let it loose."

Houlihan ran the final 800 in 2:07 and finished the last lap in a fast 1:01.46 to break the record.

The two Iowa natives have been training partners and friends since Schweizer joined Bowerman Track Club in 2018. Houlihan has been with the club since 2015.

Houlihan believes her training partner will break her 5,000 record, it just wasn't on Friday night.

"I feel like she is my perfect training partner," Houlihan said. "We have the same mentality. If we aren't dying by the end of a workout, we didn't do it as well as we wanted. She feels like a little sister to me and I love how gritty she is and how she will push herself. At some point, she will get that record. I will try and defend it but at the end of the day, I do think she will eventually run faster."

