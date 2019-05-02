SERGEANT BLUFF -- East High School senior Ardell Inlay has a decision to make, and it wasn’t one he was expecting.
Inlay won the Missouri Valley Activities Conference long jump competition at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School on Thursday. It was one of three championships he won in the meet.
He hasn’t been quite as successful in the long jump in other events, such as the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash or the 4x100 relay, which were all victories for Inlay.
But, in the long jump, Inlay decided to just jump for fun, and that strategy worked. Inlay won the event in 21 feet, 9 ½ inches.
“I haven’t been very consistent, then (today) I popped up a PR,” Inlay said. “I got my load down. I get in my head a lot, and I just said, ‘Let’s do this for fun,’ and it was amazing.”
Back to the decision: After winning the long jump, Inlay now has to choose between long jump and the 4x200 relay before Thursday’s Class 4A state-qualifying meet in Council Bluffs.
Winning the event at conference makes that decision harder.
“I love my boys, I love my relay, and it’s going to be really hard to decide,” Inlay said. “They just PR’d with the alternate, so that gives me great confidence with the 4x2.”
Inlay also beat SB-L’s Jorma Schwedler twice: In the 100-meter dash (10.71 to 10.86) and in the 200 (22.01 to 22.03). Schwedler’s 100 time was a PR for him.
The Warriors, however, took the conference team title, as SB-L scored 171 points. Bishop Heelan was the runner-up with 105.
Schwedler did clinch a new conference record. In the 400, the Warriors junior ran a 48.51. That shatters the previous record, which was held by Bishop Heelan’s Michael Malloy (48.91) in 2011.
“Jorma all night has been amazing,” Inlay said. “I love running against him. He’s great competition, he’s a great kid, and I love him as a person. He’s a great friend.”
The girls team conference champion was East with 171 points. Council Bluffs Lincoln was runner-up with 144 points. Freshman Sydney Helt led off the strong night for the Black Raiders with a win in the 3,200 with a time of 11:41.03.
Clayborne tries discus
Heelan junior Kobe Clayborne can taste a return to the Iowa High School state track and field meet in a couple weeks.
He became one step closer Thursday at the MRAC meet at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School.
Clayborne earned the conference championship in the shot put with a throw of 51 feet, 11½ inches, and then finished second in the discus with a throw of 147-1½, which is a personal best for the Crusaders junior.
Clayborne’s winning throw in the final round was his first, and he scratched on the final two. He edged East’s Blake Wiederhold, whose best throw in the finals was 51-5.
“It was a good day, I had all of my throws over 50 (feet) even though I scratched,” Clayborne said. “I felt good. It’s good going into districts next week and hopefully state the week after that.”
Clayborne hopes he can find the 54-foot mark before the season is over. His best throw of the season is 53-1 ½, which he got a couple weeks ago at the OABCIG meet.
He was happy about his second-place finish in the discus, however.
Clayborne is competing in the discus for the first time since his eighth-grade year, and didn’t start the year competing in the event.
During an indoor meet early in the season, the Crusaders had a fourth spot for someone to compete in. Clayborne admitted he wanted that spot, and threw 138 feet.
“I’ve having fun competing in both, and it’s fun to compete in practice with the rest of the guys,” Clayborne said. “I love the track season.”
Clayborne admitted he didn’t like throwing discus at first, because he wan’t throwing well. But, once he got his technique down, the enjoyment followed. He started getting into the 120s, but in the last couple weeks, he got to the 140s.
“I think I can get to state,” Clayborne said. “With that last throw, I think I’m leading the district. Hopefully, I can get farther at districts and even farther at state.”
Heelan will compete right back at the SB-L track next Thursday for a Class 3A state qualifying meet.
West’s Wagner crosses goal off list
West junior Hope Wagner knew she had to stay low for her final throw in the girls shot put field. Her strategy worked.
Wagner’s throw of 38-9½ gave her the MRAC title, as she defeated North senior Hailey Hoogers by two feet.
She admitted she was nervous before her final throw, but liked her chances.
“I felt a little bit of pressure, but it’s okay,” Wagner said. “They were all pretty good in my opinion. It means a lot to me. I’ve always wanted it (the title), and I’ve always thought about it. It’s really cool for me to do it today.”
Wagner attributes her success to hitting the weight room in the offseason.
SB-L wipes off SMR record
For the second time in three years, SB-L has a new record in the boys sprint medley relay.
The Warriors took the title in 1 minute, 34.93 seconds, crossing off the previous record set in 2017 (1:35.13).
The quartet of Zach Shultz, Sam DeMoss, Josh Stangel and Jorma Schwedler accomplished the feat on Thursday.
Heelan was the runner-up in 1:36.17.
Huberty happy to return
SB-L senior Brooklyn Huberty wasn’t sure she’d return to compete in track until her teammates and coach Monte Larsen convinced her to.
Huberty finished in third in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 59.22 seconds behind West’s Holly Duax (58.32) and East sophomore Lineya Wells (58.67).
Larsen knew that Huberty was a hard worker and was a fast runner.
After hearing his pitch, Huberty agreed to return to the Warriors girls track team.
“I’m really glad I did, it’s been really fun this year,” Huberty said. “I also play soccer and I didn’t know if I wanted to play both. It’s been a lot of fun and worth it.”
Huberty said it’s been harder to balance the two sports this year, especially with her competing in two relays that qualified for last week’s Drake Relays. The Warriors qualified for the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Huberty almost didn’t get the chance to run at the blue oval, though.
On April 16, Huberty had to play a soccer game at SB-L, then travel to Lewis Central to try to qualify in one of the relays.
“It was a crazy day,” Huberty said. “Luckily, I got there in time. I was a little nervous I wouldn’t make it, but it worked out in the end.”