POLK CITY, Iowa — After shooting a 19-over-par Friday at the first day of the Iowa Class 4A state golf tournament, East High School's Drake Anderson did not play on Saturday.
Anderson's decision was listed as a "justified withdrawal."
On Friday, Anderson recorded seven pars and six bogeys in his round. Two of his last three holes ended up with a par.
Linn-Mar sophomore Dillon Burr ended up being the state champion, as he shot four-over on the weekend. He carded a 73 on Saturday after doing the same on Friday.
Waukee beat West Des Moines Valley by 1 stroke to claim the team title.