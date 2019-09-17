MOVILLE, Iowa — Gehlen Catholic High School senior Will Roder earned another cross country win Tuesday, this time at the Woodbury Central Invitational.
Roder's winning time was 16 minutes, 31 seconds, and it was 31 seconds ahead of Siouxland Christian junior Eric Brannon (17:02).
Jays senior Carson Tesch was third (17:08), and East freshman Dylan Nation was fourth at 17:16.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton sophomore Carlos Rodriguez rounded out the top five witha time of 17:29.
Rounding out the top-10 were: Gehlen's Issac Vaske in sixth (17:30), MVAOCOU's Weston Beeson seventh (17:45), Bryan Issac was also eighth (17:48) for SB-L.
Cole Satterwhite led Bishop Heelan to a ninth-place finish with a time of 17:50. East sophomore Ryan Campbell was 10th at 17:59.
The Warriors edged the Jays in the team standings by one point, 53-54. SB-L scored all five of its runners in the top-20.
East finished third with 77 team points while Heelan was fourth with 142.
GIRLS: East's Kaia Downs dominated at Meadows Golf Course, as the Black Raiders sophomore recorded a winning time of 18:42.
Downs finished 1:04 ahead of the runner-up, Heelan senior Amber Aesoph.
Downs' teammates, Karlee Phillips and Sydney Helt, came in third and fourth place. Phillips' time was 20:18, and Helt's was 20:35.
SB-L freshman Sophia Karras ended up fifth at 20:36.
The next five finishers were: Heelan's Jada Newberg (20:46), East's Katie Lammers (20:50), WCKP sophomore Erika Kuntz (21:01), Lawton-Bronson freshman Jolee Mesz (21:11) and Crusaders junior Grace Mahaney in 21:14.
The Black Raiders and Crusaders were the top two teams in the race. East won with 35 points; Heelan had 45. SB-L had 81.
STORM LAKE MEET
BOYS: Cherokee senior Bryce Kremer earned the win Tuesday with a time of 17:20.
The runner-up of the race was MOC-Floyd Valley sophomore Sam May, as he finished 17 seconds behind Kremer.
Le Mars' Ethan Hulinsky was third (17:44), while Taylor Myers of Estherville-Lincoln Central (18:06) and Dutchmen junior Kleyton DeGroot (18:13) rounded out the top five.
MOC-FV won the team competition, as the Dutchmen scored 53 points ahead of the Bulldogs' 75.
GIRLS: The Spencer Tigers took two of the three top spots in the meet, as Elisa Fisher won in 20:25 and Grace Hamilton was third 20:50.
They finished between Harlan senior Lucy Borkowski, who turned in a second-place time in 20:36.
MOC-FV sophomore Emily Haverdink (20:55) and Denison-Schleswig freshman Claire Miller (20:59) rounded out the top five.
The Cyclones won the team meet with 35 points, besting Spencer's total of 46.
CHARGER INVITATIONAL
Vermillion junior Riley Ruhaak finished 10th at the Charger Invitational on Tuesday in Sioux Falls with a time of 17:53.