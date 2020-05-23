East senior Blake Wiederhold throws at Dickinson Relays, will throw at UNI

SIOUX CITY — East High School senior Blake Wiederhold is one of the few track and field athletes who got to compete in a meet this season.
Before the coronavirus pandemic paused the sports world, Wiederhold on March 10 traveled to Cedar Falls to compete in the Dickinson Relays on the University of Northern Iowa campus. He ended up getting second place with a throw of 55 feet, 2 ½ inches.
He wanted to see what he could do in the shot put, so he got in the car and made the trek halfway across the state.
Wiederhold wanted to compete in as many meets as possible, especially before the outdoor portion of the season started.
The Dickinson Relays were a good opportunity for Wiederhold to see how much progress he had made in the offseason.
In the offseason, Wiederhold focused on building strength. Once the Black Raiders’ football season ended, Wiederhold went right to work to get ready for the spring.
He did full-body workouts and did cardio work. He wanted to get ready for track with football done.
Wiederhold spent most of his offseasons focusing on football, and he admitted he didn’t have much time to work on his throws.
This was different.
Also, Wiederhold got some throws off inside East’s gym. He — as well as East’s other field throwers — sometimes had to wait until the basketball teams were done using the gym, and that included the girls’ basketball season going into the state basketball tournament.
Still, Wiederhold was thankful he got that time in the gym.
“I practiced a little bit before the season to get ahead of the game,” Wiederhold said. “I think it’s just a matter of getting gym time. In winter, you can’t throw outside. It really paid off.”
East track coach Rick Clarahan knew that the athletes had limited time working out, given the snowstorms that hit later in the winter and that the Black Raiders girls earned a state tournament berth, but he was lucky to work around those.
However, Clarahan didn’t think Wiederhold’s few workouts — while productive — would produce a result that came from Cedar Falls.
Clarahan received a phone call from Wiederhold that the Black Raiders senior was interested in competing in the Dickinson Relays, and Clarahan was eager that Wiederhold was willing to go to Cedar Falls to perform.
“I was shocked when he called us,” Clarahan said. “He wanted to go there since he’s going to school there next fall..I OK’d it for him to go and went on his own.”
Wiederhold ended up getting a better result in each of his first three throws, resulting in a second-place finish. Wiederhold lost to future UNI teammate Jacob Baier of Ankeny, who threw 56-10½.
In his first throw, Wiederhold threw 53-10¾ and that throw got him into the finals.
“I was happy I got a good first throw in,” Wiederhold said. “I knew I had more.”
Wiederhold scratched on his second throw, but he was undeterred. He knew that there were four more throws (finals included) left in the ring.
“I think I lost my balance at the end,” Wiederhold said. “I knew I could go all out for the next throws.”
Wiederhold was right, because his best throw came on throw No. 3. Wiederhold’s throw of 55-2½ was longer than what he threw at the 2019 state meet in Des Moines.
In the Class 4A shot put, Wiederhold finished sixth with a throw of 53-7¾.
Wiederhold’s longest throw in his last three heaves on March 10 came at 55 feet flat, and he was pleased with his outing and looking back, he was happy to be there.
“At that time, I had no idea it was going to be the only meet,” Wiederhold said. “I didn’t even consider that being an option. I wanted to go and do my best.”
Wiederhold sent the film of his throws to Clarahan and assistant coach Steve Ebner. Going into the season, there wasn’t much thought of Wiederhold getting to the 55-foot mark.
Once Clarahan saw the videos, he started to wonder if 60 feet was a possibility.
“For those six throws to be the first six of the year, that's pretty impressive,” Clarahan said. “We were super excited for him. … He was really into it.”
Now that the season has come and gone, Wiederhold turns his focus to his freshman year at UNI where he’ll become a thrower for the Panthers.
He went on a visit to Cedar Falls before the track season, and Wiederhold soon bought into what the Panthers showed.
“I went there and when I visited, I loved the campus, I loved the coaches,and the teammates are awesome,” Wiederhold said. “All I want to do is get better and be the best I can be.”
Wiederhold also considered playing football, but realized that he loved track more and how much potential he had in the ring.
“I want to compete with the big dogs by my senior year with the likes of the Iowa and Iowa State kids,” Wiederhold said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!