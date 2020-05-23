East senior Blake Wiederhold throws at Dickinson Relays, will throw at UNI

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY — East High School senior Blake Wiederhold is one of the few track and field athletes who got to compete in a meet this season.

Before the coronavirus pandemic paused the sports world, Wiederhold on March 10 traveled to Cedar Falls to compete in the Dickinson Relays on the University of Northern Iowa campus. He ended up getting second place with a throw of 55 feet, 2 ½ inches.

He wanted to see what he could do in the shot put, so he got in the car and made the trek halfway across the state.

Wiederhold wanted to compete in as many meets as possible, especially before the outdoor portion of the season started.

The Dickinson Relays were a good opportunity for Wiederhold to see how much progress he had made in the offseason.

In the offseason, Wiederhold focused on building strength. Once the Black Raiders’ football season ended, Wiederhold went right to work to get ready for the spring.

He did full-body workouts and did cardio work. He wanted to get ready for track with football done.

Wiederhold spent most of his offseasons focusing on football, and he admitted he didn’t have much time to work on his throws.

This was different.