East softball starts playoff run with 13-3 win over West

SIOUX CITY — First-year East softball coach Bubba Malenosky admitted it’s taken some time for the team to warm up to him.
Malenosky is not only in his first season as coach of the Black Raiders, it’s his first season coaching softball at any level.
Plus East is in sort of a rebuilding year with only three seniors — two who start consistently — on the roster.
East hosts West in regional quarterfinals
East hosts West in regional quarterfinals
East hosts West in regional quarterfinals
East hosts West in regional quarterfinals
East hosts West in regional quarterfinals
East hosts West in regional quarterfinals
East hosts West in regional quarterfinals
East hosts West in regional quarterfinals
East hosts West in regional quarterfinals
East hosts West in regional quarterfinals
But each day Malenosky thinks the team is buying in more and more. It’s been evident with wins over a ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton squad and later Bishop Heelan.
On Thursday, East started Class 5A region play and once the Black Raiders grabbed the lead in the second inning, they didn’t let up as East went on to beat West 13-3 in six innings at East High School.
“I’ve been telling them from the beginning, we have to play our game. I am proud of the girls, proud of the way they played,” Malenosky said. “The kids, they are starting to jump on the Raider bus. They have some energy and are starting to believe in themselves. It’s exciting.”
With the win, East improves to 9-12 on the season and advances to the region semifinals. The Black Raiders will play North at 7 p.m. Saturday at North High School.
“I just want my kids to play together, have fun and play hard every day. That’s what we’ve been doing,” Malenosky said. “I’ve got a bunch of great kids. They work hard. They are here every day. They are here early, they are here late. It’s great to coach here.”
Malenosky wasn’t the only first-year coach on the field on Thursday.
Andrea DeRocher took over at West and was tasked with rebuilding a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2007. Last season the Wolverines won four games.
Thursday’s season-ending loss gives West a 1-19 record but the Wolverines only had one senior - Abigail Simmons - this season.
DeRocher was playing a couple of eighth-graders and a couple of freshmen this season and feels her young squad has grown a good amount since the season began in mid-June.
“Teams that we couldn’t play with in the beginning, we did now,” DeRocher said. “We have some girls coming next year and I am excited for next year. Sad to see our senior go but next year should be good.
“I think we came a long way this season. I’m happy with what the girls did. It was a short season, a lot changed for them and they handled it well.”
West grabbed an early lead. Maya Augustine lead off the first inning with a single and stole second. After being sacrificed to third, Payton Monroe singled to right field to bring her in for the 1-0 lead. The Wolverines did leave runners on second and third, though.
East couldn’t take advantage of a leadoff single by Brylee Hempey in the bottom half of the inning. She made it to third with one out but back-to-back flyouts to center field ended the inning.
The Black Raiders didn’t waste their chances in the second inning, though. Abby Alter led off with a double to left and scored all the way from second when Maddie Hase’s bunt got through for a single. Hase stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. She scored on Gracie Bruening’s single to put East up 2-1.
West had a chance to tie the game in the third. Augustine drew a leadoff walk and then stole second and third. But on a fly ball to left, Augustine failed to tag up and ran home. East went to third for the out to stay up by a run.
East added to its lead in the bottom half of the third. Kilie Junck hit a one-out double and scored on Alter’s two-out double for a 3-1 lead.
The Black Raiders broke the game open in the fifth inning. Josie Blake led off with a single, Junck followed with a walk. Alexys Jones singled to bring in Blake. Junck scored on a groundout and Jones scored on an error for a three-run lead.
With two outs, Hase doubled and Raelyn Angerman followed with a double of her own to score Hase. Angerman scored on Bruening’s second RBI single of the game for an 8-1 lead.
Evie Larson went the first five innings and allowed only three hits to pick up the win.
“Evie Larson battled,” Malenosky said. “She’s injured and threw five great innings and then Lexi (Plathe) came in and threw a great inning.”
West loaded the bases to start the sixth as Marian Frazee walked and Tayden Fairbanks and Brooklyn Wauhob hit back-top-back singles. Frazee scored on Libby Burhman’s groundout. Pinch runner Emily Johns scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-3.
East got the runs back and more in the bottom of the sixth. Junck drew a one-out walk and Jones followed with a single. Alter then drove in her third run of the game when her single brought home Junck.
Hase loaded the bases with a single. Jones scored on Lexi Plathe’s sacrifice fly and then Bruening’s single brought in her third and fourth RBIs of the game as Alter and Hase both scored. Bella Gordon later avoided a tag in the rundown to score the final run to make it 13-3.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!