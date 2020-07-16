East softball starts playoff run with 13-3 win over West

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY — First-year East softball coach Bubba Malenosky admitted it’s taken some time for the team to warm up to him.

Malenosky is not only in his first season as coach of the Black Raiders, it’s his first season coaching softball at any level.

Plus East is in sort of a rebuilding year with only three seniors — two who start consistently — on the roster.

But each day Malenosky thinks the team is buying in more and more. It’s been evident with wins over a ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton squad and later Bishop Heelan.

On Thursday, East started Class 5A region play and once the Black Raiders grabbed the lead in the second inning, they didn’t let up as East went on to beat West 13-3 in six innings at East High School.

“I’ve been telling them from the beginning, we have to play our game. I am proud of the girls, proud of the way they played,” Malenosky said. “The kids, they are starting to jump on the Raider bus. They have some energy and are starting to believe in themselves. It’s exciting.”

With the win, East improves to 9-12 on the season and advances to the region semifinals. The Black Raiders will play North at 7 p.m. Saturday at North High School.