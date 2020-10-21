East's Kaia Downs, North's Elizabeth Jordan move on to state cross country meet

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Kaia Downs remembered last year’s Class 4A state-qualifying meet quite well on the campus of Iowa Western Community College.
The East High School junior recalled how many good teams and runners were at the state qualifier last season, and used that experience to create a good, yet simple strategy: Stay with the front of the pack.
Downs did just that.
Downs won the meet on Wednesday and as she crossed the finish line on the 5,000-meter course, Downs won the meet by 13 seconds as Johnston’s Bella Heikes came in second behind Downs.
Downs created her distance on a hill on the back end of the course. Downs likes to run hills and used that to her advantage.
“I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to take it here, and here it goes, let’s finish,'” Downs said. “We got back in the woods and we were going back-and-forth. We went back in the woods, and we were going to see who was going on the hills. When I was coming up around the loop, I went up the big hill and I was feeling good.”
Downs improved on her time from last week’s Missouri River Athletic Conference meet, which was also run on the IWCC course that circled the track, the baseball field, the Reivers’ performance center and the softball field.
She enjoyed having competition around her that pushed her for all 5,000 meters. She liked having runners to feed off, especially when she passed Heikes and fellow Dragons runner Olvia Verde late in the race.
Downs has had to find other ways to challenge herself. She’s won multiple races by more than 30 seconds, and that includes the MRAC meet.
Last week, Downs beat North’s Elizabeth Jordan -- who also qualified for the state meet Wednesday with a sixth-place time of 19:39 -- by 55 seconds.
East co-coach Rick Clarahan challenged Downs in the preseason to race herself, and see if she could lower her time race by race.
Downs said Wednesday’s meet was just the second time this season she’s been pressured by competition. The other time came Oct. 8 at a meet in Fort Dodge.
Downs, however, didn’t run well there. On the bus ride home, she, Clarahan and fellow co-coach Nick Gaul discussed what she needed to do for the remainder of the season.
“I think we talked about at Fort Dodge that it was not a great week for us,” Clarahan said. “We tried to figure out if it was the training, but I think it just came down to her having a bad day. I’d rather have her have that bad day then, then at conference, districts or at state.”
Downs heard what her two coaches said loud and clear.
“I made up for it today,” Downs said. “It was nice having that competition. It just helps you push through that middle spot. When we were in the woods back there, there were, I think, just three people. That’s hard to push yourself. That’s when it starts hurting the most.”
Downs didn’t think it felt weird having girls like Heikes and Verde push her, something that Downs hasn’t experienced racing against other metro runners.
And, that’s not an insult to the other metro runners. It just speaks to how good Downs is and the ceiling she’s trying to reach with a year and 10 days remaining in her cross country career with the Black Raiders.
“When I was running alone, it just felt weird,” Downs said. “I don’t have anyone there. I always used to have (Bishop Heelan graduate) Amber (Aesoph) there to push me. For sure, I miss having Amber around. I feel like we would run better times together. I hope she’s killing it at Iowa.”
Downs, however, will run solo at state after having her team with her in 2019.
The Black Raiders finished fourth with 114 points, falling 40 points short of being the No. 3 team that qualified for state.
The Dragons won with 33 points, followed by Ankeny Centennial (57) and Indianola (74).
“It’s a tough day,” Clarahan said. “We hoped to have a better year. We’ve got five of our seven girls injured today, and we weren’t sure if we were going to have seven (runners). We didn’t finish the way we would have liked. The kids did a great job of finishing the journey.”
Sydney Helt finished 23rd (21:45.1), and East’s No. 3 runner was Katie Lammers with a 25th-place time of 22:06.
Jordan, meanwhile, couldn’t hold back the smile after she finished her race. She realized she was going to state, and while being soft-spoken, she knew how awesome the moment was.
“I like running and I feel like it’s kind of weird, but also kind of OK, like I get it,” Jordan said. “I think at the first meet when I went under 20 minutes, I had never done that before, and that was really cool.”
The Stars finished fifth as a team with 118 points. Mia Norton was the Stars’ No. 2 runner, as she was 22nd in 21:45, just a tenth of a second ahead of Helt.
West didn’t field a team, as it had just four runners competing. Alejandra Payes led the pack of four runners with a 57th-place time of 28 minutes flat.
