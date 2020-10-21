East's Kaia Downs, North's Elizabeth Jordan moves on to state cross country meet

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Kaia Downs remembered last year’s Class 4A state-qualifying meet quite well on the campus of Iowa Western Community College.

The East High School junior recalled how many good teams and runners were at the state qualifier last season, and used that experience to create a good, yet simple strategy: Stay with the front of the pack.

Downs did just that.

Downs won the meet on Wednesday and as she crossed the finish line on the 5,000-meter course, Downs won the meet by 13 seconds as Johnston’s Bella Heikes came in second behind Downs.

Downs created her distance on a hill on the back end of the course. Downs likes to run hills and used that to her advantage.

“I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to take it here, and here it goes, let’s finish,'” Downs said. “We got back in the woods and we were going back-and-forth. We went back in the woods, and we were going to see who was going on the hills. When I was coming up around the loop, I went up the big hill and I was feeling good.”

Downs improved on her time from last week’s Missouri River Athletic Conference meet, which was also run on the IWCC course that circled the track, the baseball field, the Reivers’ performance center and the softball field.