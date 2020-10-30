East's Kaia Downs places 3rd, North's Elizabeth Jordan gets 23rd in 4A girls state XC meet

Kaia Downs was well prepared going into the Class 4A girls state cross country meet Friday in Fort Dodge.
Downs, an East High School junior, placed third with a time of 18 minutes, 20 seconds. It’s the highest placing for Downs in a state meet.
The main key for Downs was to stay with the lead pack for the first half of the 5,000-meter race, then when it came time for her to kick at the end, she would be ready to do so.
Downs began the race by sticking with the first six to eight girls in the pack, and never let them out of stride. She didn’t want to pass them too early, but she also didn’t want to trail too much so that she had to make up ground at the end.
As the runners were coming back toward the end loop before the bridge at Kennedy Park, Downs sat in sixth place.
There’s a hill near the finish line, and that’s where Downs picked up momentum, and three spots in the standings.
“There are no other races after this, and I wasn’t going to be satisfied at all with sixth,” Downs said. “I come down that hill, and I saw Bella (Heikes) from Johnston, and I beat her at districts. I didn’t want to get beat by her on state. I saw Micah (Poellet from Linn-Mar). I’m on a roll and I guess I might as well keep going.”
Downs said that her kick in that race was harder than how she normally finishes a race.
“She ran the race exactly how we talked about it and she made the moves she had to make,” East co-coach Rick Clarahan said.
Downs knew she belonged with the top group, even if the rankings didn’t show it. Downs won all but two meets that she competed in this season, and they both happened to be in Fort Dodge.
“I had a lot of confidence, because this year, no one on that side of the state has run a time that I couldn’t reach,” Downs said. “Everyone can run as fast as me and I can run as fast as them. I think that I think I can stay with that elite group.”
Going into the race, Clarahan and Downs had an idea of how the other runners would react. For example, they saw how Ankeny standout senior Lauren McMahon ran.
Clarahan and Downs also wondered how Iowa City Liberty’s Ashlyn Keeney would push the pace.
“We talked all week and we kept saying that we have to be prepared for whenever they come,” Clarahan said. “If they make a move and you don’t react quick enough, you’re going to have to make a surge. Just be ready for whatever happens. She did that.”
Downs has had to go out fast and hard in some races this season. Granted, she didn’t face the same level of competition at those meets as she did Friday, but going out hard and trying to beat her own times helped her prepare for the real test at state.
Clarahan and co-coach Nick Gaul set a goal for Downs to have a 5:50 first-mile split throughout the season so that she could get pushed hard.
“By doing that, we may not have run some super fast times, but it prepared us for what we might have to do here,” Clarahan said. “We wanted to prepare all year for this race and make sure we didn’t have something that would surprise us.”
Downs wasn’t the only metro runner in the Class 4A race. She was joined by North sophomore Elizabeth Jordan, who was 23rd with a time of 19:30.40.
Jordan was cool, calm and collected throughout the day. There were a few girls teammates who came along for the trip, and they tried to get Jordan fired up for the race.
But, as North coach Abdier Marrero pointed out, that just doesn’t work for her. Jordan just likes to be chill and race her race.
“She looked so good,” Marrero said. “At the first mile, we had her outside the top-30. She was 27th at the mile-and-a-half mark, and then she 24th at the 2-mile mark. She was moving and moving and attacking people. She doesn’t get overly excited about this stuff. She was relaxed and she enjoyed it.”
Dubuque Hempstead freshman Keelee Leitzen won the race in 18:08. The team champion was Johnston with 64 points.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!