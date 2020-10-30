East's Kaia Downs places 3rd, North's Elizabeth Jordan gets 23rd in 4A girls state XC meet

Downs said that her kick in that race was harder than how she normally finishes a race.

“She ran the race exactly how we talked about it and she made the moves she had to make,” East co-coach Rick Clarahan said.

Downs knew she belonged with the top group, even if the rankings didn’t show it. Downs won all but two meets that she competed in this season, and they both happened to be in Fort Dodge.

“I had a lot of confidence, because this year, no one on that side of the state has run a time that I couldn’t reach,” Downs said. “Everyone can run as fast as me and I can run as fast as them. I think that I think I can stay with that elite group.”

Going into the race, Clarahan and Downs had an idea of how the other runners would react. For example, they saw how Ankeny standout senior Lauren McMahon ran.

Clarahan and Downs also wondered how Iowa City Liberty’s Ashlyn Keeney would push the pace.

“We talked all week and we kept saying that we have to be prepared for whenever they come,” Clarahan said. “If they make a move and you don’t react quick enough, you’re going to have to make a surge. Just be ready for whatever happens. She did that.”