 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics
alert

Elbows fly over racial allegations at Iowa varsity basketball game

  • 0

A tense high school basketball matchup this week ended abruptly after Iowa City school officials said a game official hurled a "racially charged' insult toward a Black coach — an accusation the officiating organization denies ever happened.

Emotions were so fraught that after City High conceded the game to host Fairfield before it was over, the team was escorted out of town for safety by the State Patrol.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association said it was aware of City High's allegations and announced Wednesday it was investigating them, as well as a late-game altercation between players.

"We are still gathering information on the game from Fairfield and Iowa City High, and also the game officials," said IHSAA Communications Director Chris Cuellar. "As always, we will continue communicating with those involved to learn more, and will work with our member schools to facilitate resolutions."

People are also reading…

An email to teachers, parents and students Tuesday from City High Principal John Bacon and Iowa City Community School District Superintendent Matt Degner addressed Monday night's game — one that ultimately ended with two minutes remaining after an on-court incident involving a City High and Fairfield player.

City High chose to eschew playing the final two minutes and decided to return home.

The email accused an official of directing a racial comment earlier in the game toward Little Hawks Coach Brennan Swayzer. The coach was ejected from the game.

"During the game, an official directed a racially-charged comment toward our coach. The Iowa City Community School District never condones racism," the email said. "We stand by our students and staff of color. We are also addressing an incident of physical aggression and helping our students learn better ways to handle a volatile situation."

But officials at the game said they are the ones hurt, and denied the racial incident with the coach ever occurred.

"It's concerning that the school district would put out a statement accusing the on-court officials of making racially charged comments without first speaking to the officials or the association," said a statement issued by the Iowa City Athletic Officials Association. "Accusations like this deserve to be fully investigated by the appropriate governing bodies and we welcome such an investigation and our members will fully cooperate.

"We have spoken to the officials involved and they categorically deny making any such statements. In fact, it's completely out of character for all of them, and they are shocked and hurt by the accusation."

The association has existed since 1970 and helps provide officials for area football, basketball, baseball and softball games.

Swayzer was not present Tuesday night for City High's game at Linn-Mar. Nor was City High player Evan Lampe, who a game video showed shoved a Fairfield player to the ground after a foul had been called, and then again while he was on the ground. Players cleared the benches to join an altercation on the court before order was restored.

Principal Bacon and Coach Swayzer deferred additional comments to the Iowa City Community School District.

Frederick Newell, a City High assistant who was acting head coach Tuesday, also declined to say much about the game.

"I don't know, I want to say no comment, and that's more because I don't want that to take away from where our team is going," Newell said.

"It was a rough night," he said. "I think that if there were some things that we could do over, absolutely we would. But we can't, so we just move forward."

Newell would not say specifically whether he overheard the alleged remark.

"It was crazy. That's all I can say," he said. "I can't be specific at this point. I would just let them take care of what they have to. But I will tell you, we stand with Coach Swayze. An amazing man, an amazing father, an amazing coach. I'll ride with him the rest of the way."

Fairfield Superintendent Laurie Noll released a statement Wednesday noting police were called to the school's gymnasium but never entered it, instead making sure City High's team could board its bus safely to return home. An Iowa State Patrol trooper escorted the team bus out of town to make sure there was no trouble.

"FCSD is aware that Iowa City, City High School administration has contacted the Iowa High School Athletic Association regarding allegations surrounding the communication between game officials and the City High basketball coaches," the statement said. "FCSD is willing to provide any information that might be able to assist in an investigation."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin sets new women's World Cup record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News