Elk Point-Jefferson eyes another upset at state volleyball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"The girls are super excited and ready to get going," Ellinger said. "I think the mindset is just what we've had going through this postseason. Just focus on the game ahead of us and move on from there. We are focused on Miller and working on the keys that will help us win the game and then we will go forward with what happens after that."

Miller is a traditionally strong team and this would be EPJ's biggest upset of the season if the Huskies can pull it off.

While it is a longshot, Ellinger said the Huskies are playing their best volleyball of the season.

"Seeing the girls at practice, it is a completely different team. We are led by a great group of seniors," Ellinger said. "Now we are here and now it is our chance to keep plugging away. Miller is just a fundamentally sound team, so our girls just have to be scrappy and play with a lot of heart.

"We have worked a lot more on blocking and to be smarter with the ball, make those smart decisions and go from there."

The Huskies do have two strong middle hitters with seniors Carlie Corder and Kenna Curry. Seniors Riley Donnelly and Lily Kempf man the outside spots and freshman Sophia Giorgio is the setter. Senior Katelyn Chytka is the team's libero.