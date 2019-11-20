Elk Point-Jefferson eyes another upset at state volleyball

It was an uphill battle for Elk Point-Jefferson to even qualify for the South Dakota Class A state volleyball tournament.
The Huskies weren't even a top-two seed in their region tournament. Dakota Valley earned the No. 1 seed and Beresford, which had five-set win over EPJ on Oct. 23, was the No. 2 seed.
The Huskies didn't even win their first set of the region tournament, losing to Vermillion 25-19. But EPJ bounced back and won the next three sets to make the region final against Beresford. Once again, EPJ dropped the first set, 25-17, but then dominated the next three to advance to the SoDak 16.
EPJ wasn't given a favorable seed in the SoDak 16. The Huskies were the No. 14 seed and had to travel to Pierre to face No. 3 Hill City.
Despite being the clear lower seed, the Huskies were able to upset Hill City in five sets to advance to the Class A state tournament.
Once again, if EPJ is going to make a deep run, the Huskies will once again have to pull an upset since they are the No. 8 seed in the Class A state tournament.
Elk Point-Jefferson (21-12) plays top-seeded Miller (32-2) at noon (1 p.m. Mountain Time) on Thursday in Rapid City, S.D.
EPJ coach Erin Ellinger said the team has the right mindset going into the state tournament.
"The girls are super excited and ready to get going," Ellinger said. "I think the mindset is just what we've had going through this postseason. Just focus on the game ahead of us and move on from there. We are focused on Miller and working on the keys that will help us win the game and then we will go forward with what happens after that."
Miller is a traditionally strong team and this would be EPJ's biggest upset of the season if the Huskies can pull it off.
While it is a longshot, Ellinger said the Huskies are playing their best volleyball of the season.
"Seeing the girls at practice, it is a completely different team. We are led by a great group of seniors," Ellinger said. "Now we are here and now it is our chance to keep plugging away. Miller is just a fundamentally sound team, so our girls just have to be scrappy and play with a lot of heart.
"We have worked a lot more on blocking and to be smarter with the ball, make those smart decisions and go from there."
The Huskies do have two strong middle hitters with seniors Carlie Corder and Kenna Curry. Seniors Riley Donnelly and Lily Kempf man the outside spots and freshman Sophia Giorgio is the setter. Senior Katelyn Chytka is the team's libero.
Miller's talent won't be anything new for the Huskies this season, who played a challenging schedule. EPJ did win two sets against Dakota Valley, the No. 2 seed at state, this season, one from Madison and knocked off Hill City.
Ellinger said those matches are a benefit to the Huskies coming into the state tournament.
"I think what it comes down to is we are a team that starts slow and then we come back fighting," Ellinger said. "I think we have been right there. In big games, everyone has to show up and do their part, whether it is passing, serving or supporting your teammates."