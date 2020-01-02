Elk Point-Jefferson girls defeat Parker

ELK POINT, S.D. -- Elk Point-Jefferson held Parker to seven points in the first quarter to grab the lead and then pulled away in the fourth quarter by holding Parker to three points as the Huskies won 50-32 on Thursday.

Elk Point-Jefferson improves to 4-2 overall.

The Huskies held Parker to 30.6 percent shooting (11-of-36) and forced 31 turnovers.

Riley Donnelly led the Huskies with 16 points, five rebounds and five steals and Lily Kempf had 12 points, six rebounds and three steals. Kenna Curry had six points, seven rebounds and five steals and Maddie Hammitt had four points, three assists and five steals.

