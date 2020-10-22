Elk Point-Jefferson passes first playoff test

ELK POINT, S.D. -- There’s no mistaking that Riley Schmitz is the main cog in the Elk Point-Jefferson offense.
The senior has his hands on the football most of the time when the Huskies have possession, but on Thursday EP-J added a couple of wrinkles.
Noah McDermott and Tyler Goehring teamed up for two touchdowns passes and Elk Point-Jefferson downed Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 27-12 in a first-round South Dakota Class 11B playoff game.
McDermott, a sophomore, lofted perfect strikes of 24 and 40 yards to the lanky Goehring, complementing another strong running performance by the Huskies’ offense.
Schmitz rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown, helping EP-J advance to a second-round game against Sioux Valley in Volga next week.
“Our kids went out and played one play at a time,” Elk Point-Jefferson Coach Jacob Terry said. “Mt. Vernon is a really good football team, very well-coached, we knew we were in for a battle.
“We played a heck of a schedule during the regular season so our kids know when things get tough they’re able to go out and play.”
The Huskies rang up 20 points in the second quarter, then made a key defensive stop when MV/P pulled within eight points early in the fourth quarter.
Skyler Swatek put the icing on the cake, racing 40 yards up the middle for a touchdown with 2:40 left in the game.
Schmitz carried 21 times for 108 yards and Swatek finished with 50 yards on just three carries. The Huskies totaled 230 yards on the ground.
McDermott, meanwhile, completed four of five passes for 73 yards and ran for 43 yards.
“Every now and then we have to throw a pass in there to keep everybody on their toes,” Terry said. “Tyler did a nice job making those plays and Noah throws a great ball for a sophomore and has improved throughout the year.”
This one was a far cry from an Aug. 21 season-opener between the schools, won by Elk Point-Jefferson, 40-6.
It was scoreless after one quarter, but when the Huskies got the benefit of a strong wind at their backs, they took advantage through the air.
MV/P actually scored first on a 2-yard run by Lincoln Klooz on the first play of the second quarter.
Schmitz then ran the ball on four plays of a 68-yard game-tying march, including a 45-yard dash down the sideline and a 5-yard touchdown on fourth down.
After a short punt into the wind, the Huskies took over in MV/P territory and it took only three plays for them to take the lead.
Goehring got behind the defense and McDermott lofted a perfect 24-yard touchdown strike with 6:54 left before halftime, putting EP-J in front, 13-6.
McDermott scrambled for a 29-yard run, then heaved a 40-yard scoring strike to the 6-foot-3 Goehring with just under three minutes left in the half.
Goehring came up with his second interception of the game, helping preserve a 20-6 halftime lead.
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton had the ball for most of the third quarter, executing a 22-play scoring drive to pull within 20-12 with 8:21 left in the game.
The Titans then forced a punt, but the EP-J defense stiffened and got the ball back with four minutes left, just before Swatek’s long touchdown run.
“They came out ready to go,” Schmitz said of the Titans, who finished the season at 3-4. “First time we played them we pretty much had our way, but we knew it was going to be a tough game. We stuck to our game plan and got it done.
“It really opens stuff up when everyone keys on me. But we have other athletes who can do some pretty good things as well.”
Elk Point-Jefferson, ranked No. 5 in 11B, improved its record to 6-3. The Huskies’ three losses have come to teams with a combined 20-3 record, including Sioux Valley, which beat EP-J 44-26 on Sept. 18 at Volga.
“We played them tough last time, it was 20-20 at halftime,” Terry said. “Our guys are excited about the opportunity to play them again.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!