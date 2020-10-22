Elk Point-Jefferson passes first playoff test

Skyler Swatek put the icing on the cake, racing 40 yards up the middle for a touchdown with 2:40 left in the game.

Schmitz carried 21 times for 108 yards and Swatek finished with 50 yards on just three carries. The Huskies totaled 230 yards on the ground.

McDermott, meanwhile, completed four of five passes for 73 yards and ran for 43 yards.

“Every now and then we have to throw a pass in there to keep everybody on their toes,” Terry said. “Tyler did a nice job making those plays and Noah throws a great ball for a sophomore and has improved throughout the year.”

This one was a far cry from an Aug. 21 season-opener between the schools, won by Elk Point-Jefferson, 40-6.

It was scoreless after one quarter, but when the Huskies got the benefit of a strong wind at their backs, they took advantage through the air.

MV/P actually scored first on a 2-yard run by Lincoln Klooz on the first play of the second quarter.

Schmitz then ran the ball on four plays of a 68-yard game-tying march, including a 45-yard dash down the sideline and a 5-yard touchdown on fourth down.